European Home Healthcare Market Reaches $57.2 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- The report "European Home Healthcare Market By Products (Blood Glucose Meter, ECG, IV Equipment, Nutrition, Wheelchair, Fitness, Heart Rate Monitor, Pregnancy Test Kit), Services (Respiratory Therapy, Rehabilitation Therapy) & Telehealth – Forecasts to 2017".



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The European Home Healthcare market has experienced extensive growth over the past few years, owing to rising aging population and technological advancements. Rising healthcare costs, and increasing government initiatives in the form of funds, loans and policies have made home healthcare more affordable, thereby driving the growth of the market.



The home healthcare market mainly consists of products, services and telehealth. The mobility assist & other devices, home healthcare therapeutic equipment, and telehealth market are lucrative for companies to invest in, as they are forecast to grow at a very high CAGR from 2012 to 2017.



The European home healthcare market was dominated by Germany in 2012. This was attributed to an increase in the number of elderly people, number of chronic diseases, government funding, acceptance of home-based devices, awareness of home healthcare, and supportive insurance coverage. France is the second-largest home healthcare market in Europe.



Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), Fresenious SE & Co KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.K.), B. Braun (Germany), Baxter International (U.S.), Roche (Switzerland), Air Liquide (France), Bupa Home Healthcare Ltd (U.K.), Healthcare at Home (U.K.), and Linde Group (Germany) are the major players in the Europe home healthcare market.



Scope of the Report



The research report categorizes the European home healthcare devices and services market into the different segments and sub-segment.



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