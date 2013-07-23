New Pharmaceuticals research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- The European injectable drug delivery technologies market was valued at $6.8 billion in 2012, and is expected to reach $12.4 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2012 to 2017. Injectable drug delivery technologies are a combination of two major segments - devices and formulations. The European injectable drug delivery formulations technologies market is the largest segment in the market. This is due to a surge of biologics and development of nanotechnologies. In addition, the market is segmented on the basis of its therapeutic applications. In the therapeutic field, hormonal disorders command the major segment due to the high demand of injectable in the treatment of diabetes.
The growth of the injectable drug delivery technologies market is primarily triggered by favorable reimbursement policies on injectable drugs and devices, technological advancements, surge of biologics in pharmaceutical markets, rising incidences of cancer and diabetes in Europe, and improving patient compliance. The evolving opportunities in this market for manufacturers include development of biosimilars in pharmaceutical markets and focus of pharmaceutical manufacturers towards emerging markets such as Spain, Russia, Denmark, Ireland and others. However, factors such as needle-stick injuries and infections and development of alternate delivery methods are restraining the growth of the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Germany accounted for the largest market share of the European injectable drug delivery technologies market in 2012, followed by France. While Germany is a mature market experiencing a surge in biologics and high incidence of chronic diseases, France is the fastest-growing region. This is due to high insurance coverage for injectable devices and formulations, affordability for healthcare expenses, and activities such as exhibitions and conferences hosted by France that address injectable drug delivery technologies. The other European regions of Spain, Italy and Russia show high export potential for plastic syringes and needle, rising support for generics market, and increasing expenditure in the healthcare sector. The regions of Switzerland, Denmark, Ireland, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Ukraine provide benefits such as favorable environment for research and development, growth in diabetic expenditures, and favorable reimbursement policies for injectable devices.
The key players in this market are Becton Dickinson & Co. (U.S.), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), Eli Lily & Co. (U.S.), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Sanofi (France), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (U.S.), Haselmeier GmbH (Germany), and Owen Mumford, Ltd. (U.K.).
Scope of the Report
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Formulations - Global Forecasts to 2017
- North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market - Forecasts to 2017
- European Drug Delivery Technologies Market (Metered Dose Inhalers, Needle-Free injectors, Auto-injectors, Nasal sprays, Transdermal Patches, Nebulizers, Infusion Pumps, Drug Eluting Stents, Sustained Release, Ocular Implants) - Forecasts to 2017
- Innovations in Drug Delivery - Broad-based Proprietary Technology Platforms to Address Delivery Efficiency and Improve Patient Compliance
- Ophthalmology Drugs And Devices (Diagnostic & Surgical) Market - Current Trends, Global Forecasts & Pipeline Analysis to 2017
- Biomaterials Market By Products (Polymers, Metals, Ceramics, Natural Biomaterials) & Applications - Global Forecasts to 2017