European Injectable Drug Delivery Market Is About to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2017

The "European Injectable Drug Delivery Market By Formulations [Liposomes, Microspheres, & Nanoparticles], Devices [Disposables & Reusable, Fillable & Prefilled, Pen, Needle Free & Auto Injectors] & Therapeutics [Diabetes & Oncology] - Forecasts to 2017 "analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia and Rest of Europe (RoE).



This report studies the European injectable drug delivery market over the forecast period of 2012 to 2017.



The European injectable drug delivery technologies market was valued at $6.8 billion in 2012; it is expected to reach $12.4 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2012 to 2017. The injectable drug delivery technologies market is broadly categorized into two major segments, namely, devices technologies and formulation technologies. Based on product, the injectable drug delivery devices technologies market is further categorized as conventional injection devices, self injection devices, and others (microneedles, nanoneedles and blunt needle injections), while the injectable drug delivery formulation technologies market is categorized into conventional drug delivery formulations and novel drug delivery formulations. The conventional injection devices segment accounted for the largest share of the European injectable drug delivery technologies market in 2012.



The growth of the injectable drug delivery technologies market is primarily triggered by favorable reimbursement policies on injectable drugs and devices, technological advancements, surge of biologics in pharmaceutical markets, rising incidences of cancer and diabetes in Europe, and improving patient compliance. The evolving opportunities in this market for manufacturers include development of biosimilars in pharmaceutical markets and focus of pharmaceutical manufacturers towards emerging markets such as Spain, Russia, Denmark, Ireland and others. However, factors such as needle-stick injuries and infections and development of alternate delivery methods are restraining the growth of the market.



The major geographic markets covered in this report are North Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia and Rest of Europe (RoE). Germany dominates the market, followed by France. The other European regions of Spain, Italy and Russia and RoE show high export potential for plastic syringes and needle, favorable reimbursement policies for injectable devices, rising support for generics market and increasing expenditure in healthcare sector, favorable environment for research and development, and growth in diabetic expenditures.



The key players in this market are Becton Dickinson & Co. (U.S.), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), Eli Lily & Co. (U.S.), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Sanofi (France), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (U.S.), Haselmeier GmbH (Germany), Owen Mumford, Ltd. (U.K.) and others.



