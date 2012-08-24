European IT Components Distributor to Sell Commence CRM

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- Info Stor Limited, a UK based provider of IT infrastructure components has signed an agreement to distribute Commence CRM, in the United Kingdom.



Info Stor supplies products and services that organizations need to build and maintain their IT infrastructure. The company’s mission is to help organizations meet their information storage and other IT challenges by sourcing and supplying quality IT related products and by managing the implementation of sophisticated multivendor solutions. The company offers a line of products and services including SAN and NAS data storage systems, VoIP phone system implementation, server operating system upgrades, migration to cloud computing software and software development services.



“One of the areas that we consistently see interest in is CRM software, stated Alaric Jenkins, managing director at Info Stor. Our customers are looking for software that will help manage customer relationships and assist them with improving how they market, sell and provide service to their customers. After a thorough evaluation of the market we found Commence CRM to offer the flexibility, ease of use and affordability that we believe customers are looking for. The product offers robust functionality with applications for contact and account management, sales, marketing and customer service that rivals enterprise solutions costing much more. In addition, Commence CRM integrates with popular e-mail clients including Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, Yahoo and Apple Mac’s mail client as well. Full mobile access is also available from any smartphone or hand held device.



Since its inception Info Stor has been focused on offering IT products and services from solution providers that offer high quality, reliability and performance. Some of the benchmarks that impressed us about Commence are the company’s 20 plus year track record in the software industry, its top rated products, outstanding customer references and the fact that they utilize a cloud based datacenter right here in the United Kingdom to store customer’s data. We think it’s a great fit for our business and our customers and we look forward to working with a best in class CRM software provider like Commence says, Jenkins”.



About Info Stor Limited

Info Stor provides hardware, software and services that enable growing businesses to create a scalable, reliable IT infrastructure for their business. The company is a full service provider and offers implementation and integration expertise that enable businesses to select and implement best of breed IT solutions. For more information visit http://www.info-stor.co.uk



About Commence Corporation

Commence is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software and delivers a diverse suite of business applications that integrate people, processes and technology. Available on-premise or online, Commence CRM software is utilized by several thousand businesses around the world to streamline sales and customer service front end business processes. Commence customers realize increase workforce productivity, generate positive customer interactions and reduce operational cost. For more information visit http://www.info-stor.co.uk/brand/commence