European Media Giant Expands Its Cybersecurity Operations with Darktrace

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- Cyber security remains at the top of the agenda for many organisations today, as the threat landscape continues to evolve and change. Now Darktrace has announced that a European media giant has expanded its use of the self-learning AI provided by Darktrace in order to better protect its operations. The media company is one of the largest conglomerates, serving tens of millions of consumers and businesses all over Europe. The deal is for Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System, which can be used to disrupt threats as they arise and uses an organisation's own digital DNA to learn and evolve to provide an increasingly more sophisticated and bespoke level of protection as time goes on. Threats, such as ransomware, have been levelled at many businesses in the media and entertainment sector and can be crippling, not just financially but also in terms of business continuity. Currently, Darktrace's AI interrupts an attack somewhere in the world every minute.



Established in 2013, Glocomms is a cyber security recruiter focused on supporting the development of innovative solutions, such as those being pioneered by Darktrace. The firm's expertise means it is able to help make connections between highly talented people looking to take a career-defining next step and some of the most innovative and forward-thinking enterprises in cyber security. In addition to expertise as a cyber security recruiter, the team at Glocomms also has a great deal of experience in recruiting for connected fields, including data & analytics, cloud & infrastructure, commercial services and data & engineering. IT and technology recruitment is vital today, both for organisations such as Darktrace, and individual companies seeking to strengthen their own internal team. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections with hiring managers across every industry, the firm is ideally positioned to provide expert support all over the UK, and beyond.



The combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that the firm offers ensure that the needs of every organisation can be met, from innovative start-ups to international organisations. In the UK, Glocomms has extensive reach as a cyber security recruiter, including to major IT hubs including London, Birmingham and Manchester. This nationwide network is complemented by an international angle, as the team in the UK is part of a global workforce that numbers 1,000+. Plus, Glocomms is part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. The team at Glocomms is knowledgeable, insightful and has proven time and again that it can adapt to continue to provide support to clients, no matter what the changing conditions of the economy, or the pandemic, may bring. Consultants are trained regularly and work with best-in-class technology and strategies. Glocomms has a lot to offer as a cyber security recruiter, including a range of roles in this niche and beyond, from SFCC Front End Developer and Release Manager to Network Architect and Microsoft Systems Engineer.



The team at Glocomms said, "A shortage of talent in data means it's never been more important for hiring managers and HR to understand how to attract, and just as importantly, retain their talent. Compensation, counter offers, working from home policies and extensive benefits package all need to be part of a hiring manager's strategy to attract talent in 2022.



Competition for sales tech talent has never been tougher, therefore clients need to be wise in understanding who they are competing with. It's also about staying up-to-date with the latest movers and shakers, and trends. With new tech products always coming to market, we are seeing growth in these hot areas, and talent sometimes make moves into there as opposed to a more traditional business. Clients need to realize they too need embrace and adapt to change."



To find out more about cyber security recruiter visit https://www.glocomms.co.uk.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact Glocomms UK: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



For more information about Glocomms UK services, please go to https://www.glocomms.co.uk/.



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.