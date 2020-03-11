European Mobile Protective Cases Market Analysis : Industry Demands with Forecast 2019 to 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "European Mobile Protective Cases Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the European mobile protective cases market was valued US$ 6,084.08 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2030.



The prominent distributors present in the European mobile phone protective cases market are:

INTEPAS Deutschland GmbH, , Duna Electronics, s.r.o., MMD Distribution, ALTYOR Group, QuickMobile, Frequency 3G Telecom Ltd., PJA Distribution, Bullboat, Fonexion Spain S.A. among others.



Scope of the Report:



The growth of European mobile protective cases market can be attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of mobile phones in European countries, and rising user concerns to protect expensive mobile phones. Moreover, in Europe, the penetration of smartphone is around 85% of the total population, a factor that is expected to catapult the European mobile protective cases market further in the coming years. Furthermore, availability of broad range of products especially, phone skins in terms of variety & cost have contributed immensely to the growth of the European mobile protective cases market.



The purchasing power of European countries is higher as compared to other parts of the globe. In Europe, high purchasing power, results in greater adoption of premium smartphones among users, which further contributes significantly to the rising expenditure on mobile protective cases to protect the same. Moreover, mobile phone manufacturers have increased the application of metal and glass to manufacture mobile phones, which ultimately makes such devices more fragile. Growing user concerns to protect mobile phones and avoid high repairing costs, have also contributed in propelling the growth of mobile phone protective cases in European market.



Segmentation:



European Mobile Protective Cases Market by Type: Mobile Pouches, Phone Skins, and Hybrid Cases.



Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales, and Online Platforms



