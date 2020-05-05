European Mobile Protective Cases Market Growing Demand Analysis and Trends 2030 : INTEPAS Deutschland GmbH, Duna Electronics, s.r.o., MMD Distribution

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- A report, "European Mobile Protective Cases Market" has been recently published by Market Industry Reports (MIR). As per the report, the European mobile protective cases market was valued at US$ 6,084.08 million in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2030.



A protective case is a type of mobile phone accessory that shields the device against external damage. Advancements in materials and new product launches in the European mobile protective cases market are the major factors driving the market. The key players are investing to make protective cases slimmer as European people prefer such cases. Also, the low cost of these products, their lightweight and the wide range of options available, among others, are fuelling market growth. Additionally, increasing users' concerns regarding the protection of their mobile phones are supplementing market growth. New technologies, such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), and E-commerce platforms, such as Amazon, are creating new opportunities in the European market. The increasing popularity of mobile protective cases and the high penetration rate of mobile phones in Germany and France are propelling the European protective cases market. Additionally, the emergence of mobile protective cases with mobile holding stands is supplementing the European mobile protective cases market growth.



Top Key Players:



The prominent distributors present in the European mobile phone protective cases market are INTEPAS Deutschland GmbH, Duna Electronics, s.r.o., MMD Distribution, ALTYOR Group, QuickMobile, Frequency 3G Telecom Ltd., PJA Distribution, Bullboat, Fonexion Spain S.A. among others.



Avail sample copy of report (for early services, use business email id) @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/111



The growth of european mobile protective cases market can be attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of mobile phones in European countries, and rising user concerns to protect expensive mobile phones. Moreover, in Europe, the penetration of smartphone is around 85% of the total population, a factor that is expected to catapult the European mobile protective cases market further in the coming years. Furthermore, availability of broad range of products especially, phone skins in terms of variety & cost have contributed immensely to the growth of the European mobile protective cases market.



Europe has the highest adoption rate of mobile phones across the globe and is likely to increase further during the forecast period. Large mobile phone user base in the European region is anticipated to lead the rising demand for mobile phone protective cases to millennial in years to come.



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global European mobile phone protective cases market consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the European mobile phone protective cases market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global European mobile phone protective cases market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the European mobile phone protective cases market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Free Customization @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/free-customization/111



Table of Contents



INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Classification

Years Considered for the Study

Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

Currency Used



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottoms Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs)

Pricing Assessment

Pricing Assessment – Europe Mobile Protective Cases

Spending Behavior of Consumers – Europe Mobile Protective Cases

Customer Analysis

Key Selection Criteria's Assessment For Choosing A Mobile Case

Mobile Case Selection Criteria Assessment, By Gender

Barriers of Entry For Retail Distributors

Customer Analysis – Retail Distribution Store

Drivers



To Be Continued.....



Buy Research Report Now @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/111



About Market Industry Reports:

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us:



Phone: + 91 8956767535

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com