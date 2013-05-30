New Healthcare research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- European Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Market [SPECT/PET Radioisotopes (Technetium, F-18)], [Beta/Alpha Radiation Therapy (I131, Y-90)], [Applications (Cancer/Oncology, Cardiac)] & Stable Isotopes (Deuterium, C-13) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2017]
The European radioisotopes market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2012 and is poised to reach $1.6 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.8%.
A study conducted by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimates that Tc-99m diagnostic procedures are expected to increase by 15% to 20% in mature markets such as Europe, and other developed regions between 2010 and 2030. Radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and dementia are also being preferred by practitioners besides conventional treatment. Further, upcoming radioisotopes such as Ra-223 (Alpharadin) and Ga-68 possess huge potential for clinical applications. The scheduled shutdown of the NRU reactor in 2016 and OSIRIS in France in 2018 is, however, a major threat for manufacturers.
The therapy market is predominantly driven by its oncologic applications. Since conventional treatment procedures of cancer, surgery and chemotherapy have significant side effects, radioisotopes are being preferred by medical practitioners due to minimum or no side effects. The radiopharmaceutical therapy market is expected to grow significantly with the launch of the much-desired Alpharadin (Ra-223) in the near future. This isotope has tremendous potential to take up market share of beta emitters and brachytherapy.
Germany is the largest consumer market for radiopharmaceuticals in the Europe. There are only 5 major reactors in the world and most of the countries are completely dependent on the productions from those reactors. A few countries such as Poland, Australia, Argentina, and South Africa have started producing Tc-99m at their own reactors in a small scale. Major players in the radiopharmaceuticals market are Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Covidien, Plc (Ireland), GE Healthcare (U.K.), IBA Group (Belgium), Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (U.S.), Nordion, Inc. (Canada), and Siemens Healthcare (PETNET) (Germany).
The stable isotopes market was led by two players - Cambridge Isotope Laboratories (CIL) (U.S.) and Isotec (Sigma Aldrich) (U.S.) - in 2012; they jointly contributed more than 50% to the European revenue.
Scope of the Report
The radioisotope and stable isotope markets have been segmented according to the type of isotope, and applications. Both of these markets are broken down into segments and sub-segments, providing exhaustive value analysis for the years 2010, 2011, 2012, and forecast to 2017. Each market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the European scenario.
