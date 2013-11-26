European Offshore Wind Industry, 2013 - H2 Installations Set to Outpace H1? - New Market Report

Recently published research from GlobalData, "European Offshore Wind Industry, 2013 - H2 Installations Set to Outpace H1?", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- The offshore wind industry is growing rapidly in European countries, and more than 90% of global installed offshore wind capacity is located in European waters. In 2012, Europe’s offshore wind capacity amounted to almost 5 Gigawatts (GW), and a further 1 GW of capacity was added by the first half (H1) of 2013. The number of offshore grid connections in H1 2013 increased by 100% compared to offshore grid connections in H1 2012. This success is expected to continue for installations in the second half (H2) of 2013. The projects currently under construction are expected to represent the addition of more than 1 GW of active capacity by the end of 2013. The heavy addition of capacity in the offshore wind sector is fueled by government support and an increase in the number of players in the industry such as developers, owners, turbine manufacturers, foundation manufacturers, vessel providers, and installation facilitators. These contributors are expanding their expertise in order to increase the commercially operating capacity, achieve the goals set by individual countries in Europe, and be a part of the region’s offshore industry.
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Scope
- The report provides updates on growth trend in European offshore wind installations for year 2013.
- It majorly details second half year expected installations in comparison to first half installations.
Reasons to Get This Report
- The report provides outlook on European offshore wind industry for 2013.
- It also details the future growth of these markets in the H2, 2013.
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