"European Payments Planning Review" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "European Payments Planning Review"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2012 -- The survey by the Financial Services Club on Payment Services Directive (PSD) and the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) gave a greater insight into the single payment system in the European region. Overall, 64% of banks and 67% of infrastructure providers believe interpretation at country level is an issue. The Austrian, Belgian, Swedish and Swiss all say there is no consistency of interpretation, and the Spanish and Swedish all state that the implementation is inconsistent.
Key Highlights
- SEPA and PSD implementations are replacing the current payment systems.
- Most of the respondents provide positive opinion towards the European payment planning system.
- Various payment institutions have shared their views and also discussed the future challenges of the single payment system.
Scope
- This report will allow you:
- To understand the opinions of different banks at a national level on PSD and SEPA
- To understand the major challenges faced by the trading system with the current single payment systems
- To analyze the impact of government practices on the European payment planning system
- Understand the various practices followed by the various payment institutions
Reasons to Get this Report
- Provides detailed analysis of various payment systems in the European region
- There is a special emphasis on the opinions of various national banks across Europe
- The report focuses on the impact of the European single payment planning system on the trading system
- Provides in-depth analysis of the challenges faced by current payment institutions
