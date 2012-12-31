European Pensioners Turning Their Backs on Old Fashioned Retirement Homes in Favour of Affordable Active 50+ Holiday Living Resorts in the Canary Sun

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- A long stay resort for mature couples and singles has opened in Lanzarote, offering an exciting and affordable alternative living arrangement for those aged 50-plus.



Sun Park Living is an exclusive resort aimed at those wishing to live on the Spanish island of Lanzarote, on either a short or long-term basis.



Neither merely a holiday resort, nor a retirement village, Sun Park Living’s owners say it is instead a unique housing option, which offers residents the chance to be part of a community of like-minded, active, 50-plus individuals.



Guests can take advantage of the full range of facilities in the licensed English-speaking resort, including a restaurant and café serving freshly-prepared meals, a British deli, and fully-stocked mini market for those wishing to cook or eat at home, a bar, launderette and gift shop, as well as gardens, swimming pools, a tennis court, mini golf course, volley ball court, outdoor gym, art studio, and a range of stimulating courses from the on-site U3A (University of the Third Age) – the first to be launched in the Canary Islands.



Activities available on-site also include charity and volunteer work, which Sun Park Living’s owners say gives guests an increased sense of purpose in their lives. Patricia Dominguez, Sun Park Living spokeswoman, says: “In addition to the thrill of discovering what Lanzarote has to offer, and potentially unveiling a new life in the sun, there’s also the pleasure of contributing towards building and sharing an authentic community living experience, enjoying true camaraderie amongst the newly found friends and neighbours.”



The residential complex, which comprises 220 apartments, is unique in that under its “Make it yours” concept, residents are encouraged to make their mark and make their apartment their own.



This means that whilst the apartments come fully furnished, residents are at liberty to redecorate and bring in their own furniture, to make themselves feel absolutely at home.



Patricia says: “Sun Park Living offers a completely new proposition geared towards the 50-plus age group, attracting those at the initial phase of their retirement age, who are determined to live life to the fullest, and become part of a community of like-minded individuals.”



Set in the heart of the beautiful town of Playa Blanca, within walking distance of the picturesque old town and harbour, Sun Park Living encourages guests to make the most of all the benefits that come from living in the sun – a simple way of life in a unique, natural setting, filled with breath-taking scenery.



What’s more, residents don’t need to sell or re-mortgage their home, or invest in a timeshare, in order to finance staying there. Apartments are available to rent direct from the resort from just £499 (625 Euros) per apartment, per month, (based on a 12 consecutive month stay), which includes all utility fees, ground rent, service charge, TV license and Council Tax.



In fact, Sun Park Living’s owners believe moving there could actually save residents money, by affording them the opportunity to rent out their own property back home, whilst benefiting from the low-cost of living on the island.*



The resort is offering an introductory trial week for £279 (355€).



About The Sun Park Resort

The Sun Park Resort is a licensed Hotel, which has been catering for the mass touristic market since its inception, in the 90s. The hotel has recently been transformed and re-launched to create a brand new offering in Europe called “Sun Park Living”, a pioneering lodging proposition, offering financially viable, long-stay, self-catering, community-living, holiday-rental-accommodation, exclusively dedicated to the 50+ age group, with 4 lodging properties within the Canary Islands territory (Spain), it operates the hotel under the “Sun Park Living” brand name. The company is headquartered in Spain, and had approximately 50 employees at 2011 year-end.



- Average UK household outgoings = £1496 per month (Office for National Statistics – Living costs survey. UK average households spend 2010)



- Sun Park Living rates including all bills = £499 per month (Based on 12 month stay. Max 2 people)