European Retail Handbook - September 2013:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

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Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- European Retail Handbook - September 2013 - This is the 17th edition of the European Retail Handbook. Like its predecessors, it is designed to provide the essential background information to understanding the retail scene in each European country. We cover 36 countries, the smallest of which is Luxembourg with just 500,000 people, the largest is Russia with 143 million.
The European Retail Handbook provides top line demographic and economic data and a more detailed analysis of retail trade in each country. Where possible, retail information is given both at a national and sector basis, as well as the structure of the trade in terms of businesses, outlets and employees. Major retailers and retail groupings are identified with an indication of their size and relative importance. Other useful information includes synopses of the retail scene in each country and contact points for sources of further information.
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TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Retail sales
Pan European Comparison
Population
Figure 1: Europe: Population, by country, 2012
Figure 2: Europe: Population, by country, 2012
GDP
Figure 3: Europe: GDP by country and per capita, 2012
Figure 4: Europe: GDP per capita, 2012
Consumer expenditure
Figure 5: Europe: Consumer expenditure, by country and per capita, 2012
Figure 6: Europe: Consumer expenditure per capita, 2012
Retail sales
Figure 7: Europe: Retail sales, by country and per capita, 2012
Figure 8: Retail sales per capita, 2012
Exchange rates
Figure 9: Average Annual European exchange rates: €, £ and $, 2012
Albania
The Albanian retail scene
Albania in figures
Population
Figure 10: Albania: Population trends, 2008-12
Figure 11: Albania: Population, by age group and gender, 2011
Figure 12: Albania: Population, by prefecture, 2011
Economy
Figure 13: Albania: GDP 2003-12
Figure 14: Albania: Consumer prices, annual % change, 2008-12
Figure 15: Albania: Final household consumption, 2000-12
Albanian retailing in figures
Figure 16: Albania: Retail sales growth in current and constant prices, 2003-12
Figure 17: Albania: Retail sales, detailed sector performance index, 2008-12
Figure 18: Albania: Number of retail enterprises, 2007-11
Identified retailers
Figure 19: Albania, leading retailers, 2012
Contacts and sources
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Austria
The Austrian retail scene
Austria in figures
Population
Figure 20: Austria: Population trends, 2009-Q1 13
Figure 21: Austria: Population, by age group, Q1 2012
Figure 22: Austria: Households, 2008-12
Figure 23: Austria: Population, by regions, 2008-12
Economy
Figure 24: Austria: Gross domestic product, 2003-12
Figure 25: Austria: Consumer prices inflation, annual % change, 2008-12
Figure 26: Austria: Households consumption expenditure, 2003-12
Figure 27: Austria: Detailed breakdown of household expenditure, 2008-12
Austrian retailing in figures
Figure 28: Austria: Retail sales, excl. sales tax, 2008-13
Figure 29: Austria: Retail sales by category, excl. sales tax, 2008-13
Figure 30: Austria: Retail enterprises and employment by category, 2010 and 2011
Food retailing in Austria
Figure 31: Austria: Food, drink and tobacco retailers’ sales, excl. sales tax, 2008-13
Figure 32: Austria: Major food retailers, 2012
Non-food retailing in Austria
Figure 33: Austria: Mixed goods stores’ sales, excl. sales tax, 2008-13
Figure 34: Austria: Major department and variety store retailers, 2012
Figure 35: Austria: Clothing and footwear specialists’ sales, excl. sales tax, 2008-13
Figure 36: Austria: Major clothing, textiles and footwear retailers, 2012
Figure 37: Austria: Household and electricals specialists’ sales, excl. sales tax, 2008-13
Figure 38: Austria: Major furniture and household goods retailers, 2012
Figure 39: Austria: Major DIY retailers, 2012
Figure 40: Austria: Health and beauty specialists’ sales, excl. sales tax, 2008-13
Figure 41: Austria: Major health and beauty retailers, 2012
Figure 42: Austria: Major cultural, leisure and other non-food retailers’ sales, excl. sales tax, 2008-13
Figure 43: Austria: Non-store sales, excl. sales tax, 2008-13
Figure 44: Austria: Major mail order operators, 2012
Major shopping malls
Figure 45: Austria: Leading shopping centres, 2013
Contacts and sources
Latest Reports:
Hotels - China - September 2013
: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/175931
China’s hotel market has grown rapidly in recent years, and future growth prospects also look good, but there is also rising competition in the market. While the number of Chinese people travelling for work and leisure has increased, driving the dramatic increase in new hotel openings, hotel chains now face catering to the needs of an increasingly diverse range of travel needs and differentiation among hotel users.
TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Definition
Classified
Unclassified
Report structure
Methodology
Abbreviations
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Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: China – Total travel accommodation outlets, 2008-18
Companies and brands
Figure 2: China – Top 5 hotel chain groups’ share of total star-rating classified outlets, 2012
The consumer
Figure 3: Number of nights spent in an hotel in China, August 2013
Key trends
Hotel purpose and duration of stay
Figure 4: Purposes for staying in an hotel in China, August 2013
How do consumers choose and book hotels?
Figure 5: Planning process before booking an hotel, August 2013
What consumers look for in an hotel
Figure 6: Importance of reputation/quality factors when booking an hotel in China, August 2013
Chinese consumer attitudes towards hotels
Figure 7: Attitudes towards basic needs fulfilment of hotels in China, August 2013
Mobile Apps - US - September 2013
: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/175932
The high app engagement level of Millennials makes them a lucrative target and companies targeting the demographic should consider their particular interests. This generation is more willing to pay for apps, and while ad revenue is still a major part of generating income for developers they must ensure their ads are not intrusive. Personalizing ad content and offerings to the app user can be effective and if it is related to their interests it makes the ad inherently less invasive.
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TABLE OF CONTENT
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Consumer survey data: adults
Consumer survey data: teens
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
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