European Retail Handbook - September 2013:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- European Retail Handbook - September 2013 - This is the 17th edition of the European Retail Handbook. Like its predecessors, it is designed to provide the essential background information to understanding the retail scene in each European country. We cover 36 countries, the smallest of which is Luxembourg with just 500,000 people, the largest is Russia with 143 million.



The European Retail Handbook provides top line demographic and economic data and a more detailed analysis of retail trade in each country. Where possible, retail information is given both at a national and sector basis, as well as the structure of the trade in terms of businesses, outlets and employees. Major retailers and retail groupings are identified with an indication of their size and relative importance. Other useful information includes synopses of the retail scene in each country and contact points for sources of further information.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction

Retail sales



Pan European Comparison

Population

Figure 1: Europe: Population, by country, 2012

Figure 2: Europe: Population, by country, 2012

GDP

Figure 3: Europe: GDP by country and per capita, 2012

Figure 4: Europe: GDP per capita, 2012

Consumer expenditure

Figure 5: Europe: Consumer expenditure, by country and per capita, 2012

Figure 6: Europe: Consumer expenditure per capita, 2012

Retail sales

Figure 7: Europe: Retail sales, by country and per capita, 2012

Figure 8: Retail sales per capita, 2012

Exchange rates

Figure 9: Average Annual European exchange rates: €, £ and $, 2012



Albania

The Albanian retail scene

Albania in figures

Population

Figure 10: Albania: Population trends, 2008-12

Figure 11: Albania: Population, by age group and gender, 2011

Figure 12: Albania: Population, by prefecture, 2011

Economy

Figure 13: Albania: GDP 2003-12

Figure 14: Albania: Consumer prices, annual % change, 2008-12

Figure 15: Albania: Final household consumption, 2000-12

Albanian retailing in figures

Figure 16: Albania: Retail sales growth in current and constant prices, 2003-12

Figure 17: Albania: Retail sales, detailed sector performance index, 2008-12

Figure 18: Albania: Number of retail enterprises, 2007-11

Identified retailers

Figure 19: Albania, leading retailers, 2012

Contacts and sources



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Austria

The Austrian retail scene

Austria in figures

Population

Figure 20: Austria: Population trends, 2009-Q1 13

Figure 21: Austria: Population, by age group, Q1 2012

Figure 22: Austria: Households, 2008-12

Figure 23: Austria: Population, by regions, 2008-12

Economy

Figure 24: Austria: Gross domestic product, 2003-12

Figure 25: Austria: Consumer prices inflation, annual % change, 2008-12

Figure 26: Austria: Households consumption expenditure, 2003-12

Figure 27: Austria: Detailed breakdown of household expenditure, 2008-12

Austrian retailing in figures

Figure 28: Austria: Retail sales, excl. sales tax, 2008-13

Figure 29: Austria: Retail sales by category, excl. sales tax, 2008-13

Figure 30: Austria: Retail enterprises and employment by category, 2010 and 2011

Food retailing in Austria

Figure 31: Austria: Food, drink and tobacco retailers’ sales, excl. sales tax, 2008-13

Figure 32: Austria: Major food retailers, 2012

Non-food retailing in Austria

Figure 33: Austria: Mixed goods stores’ sales, excl. sales tax, 2008-13

Figure 34: Austria: Major department and variety store retailers, 2012

Figure 35: Austria: Clothing and footwear specialists’ sales, excl. sales tax, 2008-13

Figure 36: Austria: Major clothing, textiles and footwear retailers, 2012

Figure 37: Austria: Household and electricals specialists’ sales, excl. sales tax, 2008-13

Figure 38: Austria: Major furniture and household goods retailers, 2012

Figure 39: Austria: Major DIY retailers, 2012

Figure 40: Austria: Health and beauty specialists’ sales, excl. sales tax, 2008-13

Figure 41: Austria: Major health and beauty retailers, 2012

Figure 42: Austria: Major cultural, leisure and other non-food retailers’ sales, excl. sales tax, 2008-13

Figure 43: Austria: Non-store sales, excl. sales tax, 2008-13

Figure 44: Austria: Major mail order operators, 2012

Major shopping malls

Figure 45: Austria: Leading shopping centres, 2013

Contacts and sources



Latest Reports:



Hotels - China - September 2013

: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/175931



China’s hotel market has grown rapidly in recent years, and future growth prospects also look good, but there is also rising competition in the market. While the number of Chinese people travelling for work and leisure has increased, driving the dramatic increase in new hotel openings, hotel chains now face catering to the needs of an increasingly diverse range of travel needs and differentiation among hotel users.



TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction

Definition

Classified

Unclassified

Report structure

Methodology

Abbreviations



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Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: China – Total travel accommodation outlets, 2008-18

Companies and brands

Figure 2: China – Top 5 hotel chain groups’ share of total star-rating classified outlets, 2012

The consumer

Figure 3: Number of nights spent in an hotel in China, August 2013

Key trends

Hotel purpose and duration of stay

Figure 4: Purposes for staying in an hotel in China, August 2013

How do consumers choose and book hotels?

Figure 5: Planning process before booking an hotel, August 2013

What consumers look for in an hotel

Figure 6: Importance of reputation/quality factors when booking an hotel in China, August 2013

Chinese consumer attitudes towards hotels

Figure 7: Attitudes towards basic needs fulfilment of hotels in China, August 2013



Mobile Apps - US - September 2013

: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/175932



The high app engagement level of Millennials makes them a lucrative target and companies targeting the demographic should consider their particular interests. This generation is more willing to pay for apps, and while ad revenue is still a major part of generating income for developers they must ensure their ads are not intrusive. Personalizing ad content and offerings to the app user can be effective and if it is related to their interests it makes the ad inherently less invasive.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Consumer survey data: adults

Consumer survey data: teens

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



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