Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "European Smart Homes Market by Products (Security, Access, Lighting, Entertainment, Energy Management Systems, HVAC, and Ballast & Battery Pack), Services (Installation & Repair, Renovation & Customization) & Country - Analysis & Forecast (2013 – 2020)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- The total European smart homes market is expected to reach $13.81 billion by 2020 at a double digit CAGR from 2013 to 2020.Some of the key players in this market include Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric S.A. (France), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland), Tyco International Ltd. (Switzerland), Legrand S.A. (France), Hager Holdings GmbH (Germany), Albrecht Jung GmbH& CO. KG (Germany), Control4 (US), and Tyco International Ltd. (Switzerland).
The report discusses all the major markets by products; and each product is further divided to give a very exhaustive segmentation of the major countries of Europe. It provides a detailed analysis of the current market scenario and the estimation till the year 2020. The security control and entertainment systems are driving the European smart homes market. The market is already progressing well in all the countries and is expected to grow well due to the regulatory initiatives from the governments and the increased consumer interest in managing energy consumption.
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The major drivers for the European smart homes market are the regulatory initiatives and the mandatory measures taken by European Union (EU), and the comfort and the security ensured by the smart homes systems. Also, the foray of smart electronic appliances such as washing machine, refrigerators, air-conditioner, vacuum cleaner, smart TV, and more; into the smart home eco-system, is expected to drive the market, furthermore. The major restraints for the European smart homes market are the lack of standardization and high costs of the smart homes systems.
This report describes the value chain for smart homes market by considering all the major stakeholders in the market and their role analysis. The report also provides a detailed scrutiny of the Porter’s five force analysis for the market. All the five major factors of these markets have been quantified using the internal key parameters governing each of them.
This report profiles companies, which are major players, and are active in this market. The report provides the competitive landscape of the players, which covers the key growth strategies followed by all the major players; such as, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and new product developments.
Scope of the report
This research report categorizes the “European Smart Homes Market” on the basis of different products, services and country analysis; forecasting revenue and analyzing trends in the market.
On the basis of products
The basic heads under this include security control, access control, lighting control, entertainment systems, energy management systems, home health systems, HVAC Control, and others.
On the basis of services
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