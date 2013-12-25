European Smart Homes Market by Products (Security, Access, Lighting, Entertainment, Energy Management Systems, HVAC, and Ballast & Battery Pack), Services (Installation & Repair, Renovation & Customization) & Country - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 202

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "European Smart Homes Market by Products (Security, Access, Lighting, Entertainment, Energy Management Systems, HVAC, and Ballast & Battery Pack), Services (Installation & Repair, Renovation & Customization) & Country - Analysis & Forecast (2013 – 2020)", is now available at Fast Market Research