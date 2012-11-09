European Society for Trauma & Dissociation President, Speaking at Self Harm National Conference

Birmingham, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- It has been confirmed that Rémy Aquarone, M.Sc., President of European Society For Trauma & Dissociation, will be a featured keynote speaker at the Self Harm National Conference, http://stepup-international.co.uk. The conference is being presented by Step Up International, on Friday 07, December 2012, Oxford.



The focus of the conference will be the alarming problem that is sweeping across the UK, as well as the rest of the world of self harm cases that are being reported.



Rémy Aquarone, M.Sc. a Analytical Psychotherapist, is the current president of the European Society For Trauma & Dissociation, the organization encompasses seventeen European countries.



“The mission of the ESTD is to promote an increased knowledge of all disorders related to trauma and dissociation, that is related to chronic traumatisation. An important part of this is communication and cooperation among the clinicians, and other professionals working within the field of dissociation and trauma.” Aquarone said. Rémy Aquarone is also the director of the Pottergate Centre for Dissociation Norwich. “I am looking forward to furthering the knowledge and education at this years Self Harm National Conference.” Aquarone added.



Other issues being addressed at the Step Up International's conference, will include the impact of on-going self harm, equipping professionals to deal with the issues that self harm poses, implications for services, (including education sector, police, youth offending teams, health), for young people self harming, and safeguarding young people against and from the media in the 21st Century.



Along with Remy Aquarone, other noted speakers will be Frances Crook, Chief Executive, Howard League, Penal Reform, Caroline Hattersley with the National Autistic Society, Keith Waters, Lead Researcher, Self Harm Multi-Centre Monitoring, Derby NHS and Poppy Jaman, Chief Executive, Mental Health First Aid, England



The Self Harm National Conference, has been designed for those who are offering services for children and young people, such as those in the education sector, police services, probation, youth offending teams, as well as those in health services, local authorities and therapists.



The Self Harm National Conference, is planned for Friday 07, December 2012, Oxford. For complete details go to: http://stepup-international.co.uk/self-harm-national-conference Telephone, +44(0)121 551 1668 or email info@stepup-international.co.uk.