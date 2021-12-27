European Tech Hiring Up by 0.12% in October

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2021 -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is experiencing a global boom with Europe driving a lot of the industry growth. Therefore, it's no surprise that Europe was the fastest growing region for AI hiring among tech industry companies in the three months leading up to September this year. The number of AI roles being recruited in Europe made up 10% of total global AI recruitment. In a sign that Europe is proving to be one of the most attractive areas for innovative IT professionals, AI hiring actually dropped in some other key markets, including the US. Overall hiring activity in the European tech sector grew by 0.12% in October when compared to September, creating positive conditions not just for those in AI roles but also other areas such as development engineering jobs. Junior level postings dominate the number of available roles at the moment, followed by mid-level professional jobs.



With a history that goes back to 2013, Glocomms has been supporting talented people in areas such as development engineering jobs for almost a decade. In that time the firm has been able to build up a broad spectrum of expertise that covers many different, and essential, fields across technology. These include development engineering jobs as well as cyber security, data & analytics, enterprise solutions, commercial services and cloud & infrastructure. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals the firm is well placed to help support the hiring strategies of many different companies and works with a variety of enterprises as a result, from agile start-ups to global brands. Being able to offer a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions is the reason why the firm can tailor options to the very individual needs of each business. As a result, Glocomms has connections at key employers across many different sectors.



The reach that the firm has achieved in Germany is extensive and covers most major cities, including Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. The local team is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce, which brings a crucial international perspective to the way that Glocomms works. This is reinforced by being part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. Talented people looking to take career-defining next steps in areas such as development engineering jobs rely on Glocomms to help make opportunities a reality. The team is trained on an ongoing basis to fully support candidates and companies. All work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies too. Today, there are many roles available via Glocomms, including EPM Financial Project Manager, Global Account Manager and Salesforce Commerce Cloud Developer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms Germany

