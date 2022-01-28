European Technology Selected for First Chinese Robotaxi Production Line

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- As autonomous vehicles begin to gain ground, the demand for robot cars increases. In China, the world's first Robo Taxi production line has been built and European tech is at the heart of the process. The production facility is owned by AutoX and is able to produce Level 4 fully driverless Robo Taxis, which will be on the roads within a matter of months. The dedicated production facility is a world first and is using ABB robots and transmission systems that have been created by big names in European technology, including Siemens and Schneider Electric. Every car goes through a rigorous testing process after production and is ready for autonomous driving as soon as it leaves the company's premises. AutoX is currently the largest operator in terms of service area for Robo Taxis in China, providing autonomous vehicles across 65 square miles. The company is also only the second in the world to obtain a completed driverless Robo Taxi permit from the California DMV.



The market for autonomous vehicles continues to expand, not just in China, with European technology driving progress in this innovative field. Since 2013, Glocomms has been helping enterprises to secure business-critical talent in technology to make projects like this happen. The firm is a well-established technology recruiter with a field of expertise that includes a broad spectrum of hiring areas within the industry, such as cyber security, enterprise solutions, commercial services, development & engineering, data & analytics and cloud & infrastructure. Over the years, the firm has nurtured a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and developed contacts with hiring managers at a broad spectrum of businesses, from agile innovators to very visible global brands. Glocomms is a technology recruiter focused on answers, designing options for every scenario using a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions. It's this resourceful and solutions-focused approach that has made the firm the go to technology recruiter for businesses across Germany, and beyond.



With a well-embedded presence in Germany, Glocomms now has extensive reach as a technology recruiter here, with a presence in most major hubs, including Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. This robust nationwide presence is just part of the story, as the firm is also able to bring significant global resources to the table. The team in Germany is integrated into a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce and Glocomms is part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. Developing talented people matters at Glocomms, including internally. Consultants at the firm receive regular ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies at all times. As a key technology recruiter with strong global links, Glocomms is currently able to offer many different roles, including security engineer, Salesforce Technical Architect, Wordpress UI Designer and Systems Architect.



The team at Glocomms said," A shortage of talent in data means it's never been more important for hiring managers and HR to understand how to attract, and just as importantly, retain their talent. Compensation, counter offers, working from home policies and extensive benefits package all need to part of a hiring manager's strategy to attract talent in 2022.



Competition for sales tech talent has never been tougher, therefore clients need to be wise in understanding who they are competing with. It's also about staying up-to-date with the latest movers and shakers, and trends. With new tech products always coming to market, we are seeing growth in these hot areas, and talent sometimes make moves into there as opposed to a more traditional business. Clients need to realize they too need embrace and adapt to change."



To find out more information about technology recruiter in Germany visit



https://www.glocomms.de/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glocomms Germany : +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about Glocomms Germany services, please go to https://www.glocomms.de/.



About Glocomms Germany

Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.