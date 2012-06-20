European Tire Industry Company Profiles, 2012 - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "European Tire Industry Company Profiles, 2012" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- The European tyre market faces one of the most significant changes in legislation for 50 years as of November 2012 which is set to cause shock-waves in the EU markets. By knowing the major manufacturers, the personnel, product portfolios and key information, business opportunities can be more easily identified and revenues increased.
Scope
- Select the best partner for your collaborative business ventures, by understanding the business aims of the key players in the tire industry.
- Enhance credibility during sales pitches by understanding the management structure of 20 of the largest tire manufacturers in the world
- Make informed market entry decisions by understanding the competitive landscape and the key participants within the tire industry
- Select the best investment partner, by understanding which companies best suit your portfolio
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The Bridgestone Corporation is a Japanese tire manufacturer. Bridgestone designs, markets, and sells tires and rubber products to customers around the world. The company is separated into two business segments; tires and diversified products.
The tire business supplies tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction, and mining vehicles. Bridgestone's tire business operates across a variety of fields, from raw material production, to sales and maintenance, as well as running a retreading business.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Where can you find the key information regarding 20 of the world's largest manufacturers of tires?
- Including: Key facts; Company overview; Board of directors; Major products and services, and; Company mission
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The European Tire Market 2011-2015
- Global Airports Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Airports Industry
- Global Airports Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Airports Industry
- The Northern European Tire Market 2011-2015
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company - Strategy and SWOT Report
- Global Transport Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- Global Airports Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Global Transport Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- European IT Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry