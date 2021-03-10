Agrigento, Sicily -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- Sindacato Autonomo Europeo Scuola ed Ecologia (SAESE) has called for a strike in the school sector in Italy on 26th March to ask for more places for food science teachers.



The European trade union has been fighting for numerous causes for school teachers in the country. In the past, it had called for three 24 hour strikes to obtain an anti-bullying law that would protect school staff.



Its relentless efforts continue for the benefit of school teachers and other staff on campuses. SAESE strongly believes in Blood group diet, and as usual is standing by its convictions in the face of sustained pressure from the authorities.



In fact, it has now called for a strike to demand more places for food science teachers in Italy. The strike in the entire school sector is to be held on 26th March. However, the Strike Guarantee Commission has limited the strike expressing its opposition.



But SAESE is not known to be an organization to back down from its strong beliefs. Expectedly, it has chosen to fight the Strike Guarantee Commission restrictions in appropriate forums.



This sort of strong determination from SAESE was observed earlier in its fight for school teachers. It had filed a complaint that VIP pensions were too low and would push a majority of school teachers in the country towards poverty.



The European Committee of Social Rights had declared the complaint inadmissible, but SAESE stuck to its guns and continued its good fight. It will be doing that again as it raises its voice for more places for food science teachers.



