European Union Back Brooke's Life-Saving Mission - The Organisation Which Enables Working Equines to Be Rehabilitated Around the World

Weston-Super-Mare, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Amia have interviewed inspirational people and organisations from all over the world, in our quest to highlight the broadest range of lifestyles and interests.



One of our favourite topics is the work of The Brooke - the organisation which enables working equines to be rehabilitated around the world. The Brooke does fantastic work in some of the world’s very poorest communities - and in tending to a horse or donkey, they actually tend to a whole family and give them the means to survive and thrive.



On June 1st, Our Online Women’s Magazine will have been a year old - unbelievable. We therefore thought it would be nice to do something that is inspirational and influential to many across the world.



The pivotal place for the Brooke’s work in helping to support people’s livelihoods has just been recognised in this video by the European Commission:



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HuLs1yiEZCQ&feature=youtu.be



Amia spoke to them again this month to hear some specific examples of the way they support families with needs - they are so much more than an animal welfare charity and we are working to promote the human impact of what they do.



Rising Above the Challenge



Lally Baker from The Brooke told us about the pivotal role that women have to play in their work around the world…….



“There are many things which make The Brooke unique in its approach to equine welfare and international development. For me, one of our strongest areas is in the empowerment of women. The Brooke was built upon the knowledge that working equines (horses and donkeys) were the engines of the developing world. To ensure that these “engines” keep going, there must be strong support for the people who work with the equines and those who rely on them.



As The Brooke has grown, the key role that women around the world play has become increasingly clear. Here are just a few of the women we have met in the course of our work ……”



Pakistan

Like tens of thousands of other people, Mariyum Bibi lost virtually everything in Pakistan’s floods. This is when her strength in adversity really shone through.



Widowed when her husband lost his life in the disaster, she decided to move her five children from Jafferabad (in the south of Pakistan) to the neighbouring district of Jacobabad, to find work in a brick kiln.



“When trouble comes, it comes in spades,” she said. “Last year’s floods destroyed everything. I lost my husband, my house and my city. The only thing left were my children and my hopes for survival. So we moved to Jacobabad and started our struggle again. I’m just happy that I’m earning to feed my family and animals.”



Managing to buy three donkeys from her life savings, Mariyum soon encountered one of the key issues affecting animals after the floods - a shortage of grazing land. The donkeys were forced to eat anything they came across, leading to a multitude of problems, including worms.



Luckily for Mariyum, Brooke vet Dr Mujtaba Noonari was making one of his regular visits to the brick kilns and was able to treat them. He gave them medicine to treat the worms, therefore easing the pain and advised her to keep an eye on where they foraged.



Now a regular at the Brooke’s community awareness sessions, Mariyum passes on her new found knowledge to other owners. “In all my struggles, the Brooke has helped me a lot, especially when I bought the donkeys out of my hard earned savings.”

http://www.thebrooke.org/



About Amia

Amia is an exciting online monthly magazine for women of all ages and backgrounds. Amia provide interviews of influential women across the world. Monthly previews of the published articles and interviews are free with an option to subscribe to the annual access of all articles and interviews published every month. www.amiaonline.co.uk



Media Contact:

Postal address: The Customer Relations Team, Amia, P.O. Box 635, Weston-super-Mare BS23 9LY.

Contact us online: E-mail us at info@amiaonline.co.uk.

We aim to reply to everyone within 72 hours.