Bucharest, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- The World is horrified at the law passed today (25/09/2013) that makes it legal to murder all dogs in Romania . The EU should kick Romania out until this law is reversed !!!!



President Traian Basescu of Romania has today 25/09/2013 passed a law stating it is now legal to murder all dogs (and many cats) in Romania !!! This is completely unacceptable and the civilised World is horrified .



The EU has given millions of Euros to Romania to help neuter the strays and build shelters to house the 6m dogs currently on the streets . The funds provided by the EU have instead lined the pockets of the incredibly corrupt Government and Police Force . We the undersigned demand the EU kick Romania out immediately.



Sign this petition: http://www.change.org/en-GB/petitions/european-union-kick-romania-out