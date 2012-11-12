European Union Setting New Directives for Nursing Education

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- European Union (EU) is stressing on nursing education, recently they declared that some changes will be brought about to Directive 2005/36/EC to give it a modern outlook. With the present times of economic growth, health sector has been recognised as a key player. If the society is made healthier, then it would lead to enhanced productivity and an increase in labour. High standards of healthcare will empower society to cope up with the challenges of ageing population. People can move from traditional hospitals to nursing care in usual community settings if the nursing education is strengthened. To enforce their bid EU, along with WHO and DG Sanco, is looking to deploy highly educated workforce of nurses.



EU authorities feel only highly educated nurses can support the changing healthcare needs of the society. Nursing has been a burning topic for EU in lieu of the rising need for the professionals. Nurses are in high demand in every EU nation. The demand is so high that the Hungarian government has even decided to reduce the minimum limit of classroom education for their candidates to 10 from 12.



EU has strongly recommended that the education level should 10-12. But the German health officials strongly oppose the thought of EU. They feel the increase in educational requirements will only lead to increase of shortage in nursing staff. But the EFN Evidence Report 2011 has proved that increase in the entry level requirement has increased the recruitment rates and better patient satisfaction. As a matter of fact it is very important that the care givers have a matured mindset. There are critical decisions a CNA has to take on any given day. These will test the maturity of brain. So increased education requirement is a wise decision on the part of EU.



EU has also decided to review the wage levels of CNA in various parts ofEurope. There has been a raging controversy throughout the globe regarding low pays that CNAs have to settle with. Now, the EU wants to erase this discontent.



