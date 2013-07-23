European Waterways Special Offers on Barge Holidays

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Barge holiday specialists European Waterways have reduced the prices of several of their holidays, allowing prospective and existing customers to save up to £1.000 when booking one of their cruises.



While some of the offers only ran until the end of May, holidaymakers will still have the chance to save up to 20% on a number of packages across the Gascony and Bordeaux regions of France – two of the most popular destinations the company offers.



European Waterways was established in the mid-1970s, after Chairman Derek Banks became fascinated with the extensive aquatic network connecting Europe. At the time, the company was made up of a single fleet of 22 boats, but over time it has expanded to encompass eighteen luxury barges, of which the latest is the Claire De Lune, a six-passenger vessel which will be added to the French arm of the fleet. With tasteful mahogany interiors, a cosy dining area and a spa pool on the sundeck, this barge will travel a route which includes a stop at Carcassonne and opportunities for wine-tasting, visiting a medieval village and indulging in walking or cycling tours of the scenic French countryside.



European Waterways currently operate in nine countries, of which the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Holland are but a few examples. In all their locations, the company succeeds to offer luxury barge holidays, especially designed for tourists wishing to appreciate the natural beauty of each country's less populated areas, without the stress of having to find their way around or book accommodation. All of European Waterways's cruises have meals, accommodation and activities included in the price, guaranteeing that a holiday with them is a relaxing and carefree experience.



