'European Waterways' Themed Cruises Give Travellers More of What They Love Most

A luxury hotel barge cruise vacation is always a great experience, but one that revolves around a particular hobby or passion can be especially memorable. European Waterways, Europe's largest luxury hotel barge cruising company, offers a wide range of themed cruises with itineraries tailor-made to a traveler's special interests. By chartering the entire vessel and taking along friends and family, for example, golf enthusiasts can hit the links at some of Scotland's finest golf courses as they cruise aboard the Scottish Highlander.



Walking cruises through the Burgundy region of France offer excellent opportunities to explore the beautiful countryside at a more leisurely pace, all the while enjoying the full amenities of a barge holiday in France aboard hotel barges such as La Belle Epoque.



For wine lovers, vessels such as L'Impressionniste and the Anjodi offer themed cruises with a professional guide and more visits to vineyards than the typical cruises.



“Every European Waterways cruise is carefully designed to ensure travelers get a taste of all that the cruise region has to offer, from culinary and gastronomic fares, to historical and cultural attractions, as well as private tours that include vineyards and local food markets,” said Derek Banks, MD of European Waterways.



The Ultimate “Green” Vacation



Nearly half of European Waterways’ hotel barges offer golf-themed cruises, but the spectacular scenery of Scotland is a particular lure to golfers. Departing from near Inverness, the first stop on the 8 passenger hotel barge Scottish Highlander is the 18-hole championship golf course at Royal Dornoch and considered one of Scotland’s finest. The following day, guests enjoy 18 holes at Nairn Golf Club, a traditional Scottish golf link bordering the North Sea.



Of course, even the keenest golfer needs time away from the green to mull over their scores and reinvigorate their swing. So in between great rounds of golf almost every day, guests enjoy tours that include a visit to Glen Nevis Whisky Distillery, one of the oldest licensed distilleries in Scotland, where they can “take a dram…and savor the Uisge beatha - the water of life.”



The October 13, 2013 and May 4, 2014 departures on the Scottish Highlander are currently designated as golf themed cruises. With spaces limited, now is a great time to book a cabin to ensure a memorable cruise with other, like-minded golfers. A supplement applies to players to cover the cost of booking all green fees.



A Walk to Remember



Like on golf cruises, groups can charter a vessel for walking tours anytime, though off-season cruises during the mellow, cooler days of Autumn, are especially popular. Guests can also check the European Waterways website for pre-arranged walking cruises, when they can book one or two cabins and join like-minded travelers.



Burgundy is among the more popular regions for walking tours, with cruises aboard the 12 passenger hotel barge La Belle Epoque a particular favourite. Guests visit peaceful villages as well as tour such sites as the striking 16th Century Renaissance-style Chateau de Tanlay. They’ll also walk from the World Heritage Unesco site of Abbey de Fontenay, past fields of grazing Charolais cattle, to the ancient town of Montbard.



The October 13 & 20, 2013 departures and the October 5 & 12, 2014 departures have been designated as walking cruises on La Belle Epoque, and cabins are still available for those wishing to join other walkers on their cruise.



De-“Vine” Cruises



A wine appreciation cruise in Burgundy, France allows guests to savour many of the regions’ most celebrated vintages in the company of a professional guide during a barge holiday in France. Among the hotel barges for these cruises are the12 passenger L’Impressionniste, which cruises through renowned areas such as Côte de Beaune and Côte de Nuits; and the 8 passenger Anjodi, which cruises the Canal du Midi near the Mediterranean Sea through a region famous for its excellent Minervois and Corbières wines.



In between visits to some of the world’s top wine producers on a barge holiday in France, guests enjoy a diverse itinerary of sightseeing that helps put into perspective the historical context of the famous wines they will taste. The tours include quaint chateaux and ancient abbeys that offer an insight into the glamorous lives of the French Aristocrats.



Rates include a supplement to cover the cost of a professional wine guide, comprehensive wine itinerary and an upgrade of all wines onboard to include Premier and Grand Cru. Wine lovers can contact European Waterways for the latest information on chartering a hotel barge to create their own wine appreciation tour.



