Europeanbarging to Represent New 6 Passenger Belgium Barge Johanna

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Europeanbarging is pleased to offer another casual bike and barge experience. The six-passenger Johanna will be cruising four different itineraries from Flanders, Belgium, situated just north of France, which is world famous for its history, art, culture and gastronomy.



The Johanna barge offers the freedom of an unescorted bike and barge experience. They offer official maps of the bike-route-network and all possible information on sites to visit. The hosts can prepare a route, or bikers can select their own route the evening before based on the information provided. A prepared list of routes and points of interest will be made available for bikers to take with them.



In some regions of Belgium, particularly the northern Flemish speaking provinces, there is a system of cycle network routes known as the ‘Fietsroutesnetwerk’. This system marks each intersection of the cycle network with a unique number or ‘Knoopunt’. There are signs placed along the route giving cyclists directions to the next number intersection of the cycle routes that radiate from the last intersection. At each intersection there is a map showing you all the numbered intersections.



“Once bikers get the hang of it, it is quite easy to navigate.” noted Jan Baumgartner of Europeanbarging. “They just look at the map, decide their route, note down the numbers and then follow the well-marked signs. It's basically like cycling by numbers!” she added.



The Cruising the Flanders-Fields route is a unique way to remember the countless victims of war. In commemoration of the Great War of 1914-1918, Johanna offers this special barge cruise in the battlefield region of Flanders.



On the Art Cities bike and barge cruise, the Johanna is sailing you through the artful Flanders of years past. Flanders is renowned for artworks inspired by for the old, precious medieval cities such as Bruges and Ghent, of famous painters such as Rubens, Van Eyck, Memling and the history of their Maecenas: the generous patrons of the arts such as counts, dukes, and merchants. This is a unique river cruise that immerses travelers into the exciting world of Flemish Art.



The Picturesque Lys bike and barge holiday sails on one of the most beautiful rivers of Flanders. The spectacular river scenery, especially in Saint-Martens-Latem, reveals why the meandering river Lys inspired many artists. This barge holiday focused in a tiny area of Europe moves the heart of nature lovers and makes for a most relaxing holiday.



Belgium is known worldwide for its gourmet chocolate and exceptional beer. With the Chocolate and Beer bike and barge trip, Johanna honors these highly delicious products of Flanders. This barge cruise combines the culinary pleasures of beer and chocolate, visits to local factories, a brewery, a fish market and a tavern where they produce all these delicacies. After these exciting adventures, travelers end their days with the quietness and rest of their stay on the water.



