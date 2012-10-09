Europeanbarging.com Releases Its 2013 Brochures

Spring, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Europeanbarging has recently released new brochures for 2013 through their website http://www.europeanbarging.com that offers new barge and river cruises in Europe.



Explore the magnificence of Europe in a unique way while packing only once. Cruisers now have various new options to discover history, architecture, culture, art, gardens and music either by bicycle, foot or motor coach with a Luxury Barge Cruise or European River Cruise.



The company offers luxury European barge cruises in France, Germany, Holland and UK. After cruising Holland during the Tulip season, new barge Panache moves to French cruises in the Alsace Lorraine region. Passengers can have a choice of either guided bike excursions or excursions by mini-bus offered by the 6 passenger Meanderer. Absoluut2 also offers new itineraries for passengers after the Holland Tulip season in Belgium, Southern Burgundy as well as the region of Upper Loire Valley. French barge cruises are great for groups. Whether groups are family members, business associates, an incentive group or a special interest group, such as garden enthusiasts, wine and culinary, golfing or people that enjoy walking or cycling - chartering a barge makes for an all inclusive experience.



In the 2013 brochure of Europeanbarging, new packages are also offered for river cruises in Europe. Cruisers have options of different river cruises in Europe such as wine cruises in France, Budapest with Prague Cruises, Germany Cruises and the Po River Cruise in Italy. AMA Waterways have added new cruises on Douro River in Portugal and Seine River in France. The AmaPrima debuts as the largest river ship of AMA that features dining options for both indoor and outdoor, a stunning glass elevator and heated swimming pool.



The availability of Elbe River cruises in Germany is limited so call soon to ensure that there is still space available. Several cruise lines offer short river cruises from 3 to 6 nights with new itineraries, on the rivers of Europe including The Rhine, Danube, Mosel, Douro, Po, Seine and Rhone with friends and family. With River Cruise barging, float through the stunning landscape while enjoying the comforts of a luxury hotel.



For more information, visit http://europeanbarging.com/Brochures/barge_and_River_cruise_brochure.htm or like them on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/EuropeRiverCruisesandBarging. Anyone interested may contact them through their phone no. 713-240-6753 or fax no. 281-419-3920.



