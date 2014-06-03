Europes First LGBT +50s Active Retirement Village Sets to Go

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- The older people get the more they want company with "like-minded" people.The LGBT active retirement village is located in southwest France on the banks of the beautiful and historic Canal du Midi, 5A UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE SITE,surrounded by vineyards and olive groves.



The developers of The “Villages Group-Rainbow”, Europes first & Premier LGBT +50s "Active Lifestyle" community in the South of France, has been caught unawares by the great response to their series of meetings and seminars being held in the USA.



France offers unlimited culture and beauty, great food and wine, and its health care system has been rated the best in the world. Most "places to retire" web sites and articles include France at or near the top of their lists



Contact www.thevillagesgroup.com/rainbow