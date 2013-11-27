Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Eurovia : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Eurovia : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Eurovia' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Eurovia is a transportation infrastructure company and operates in developing industrial, commercial and recreational facilities in urban areas. The company focuses on building roads, railway lines, highways, and airport and light-rail platforms. In addition, it produces and supplies construction materials. The company offers infrastructure maintenance services, expert design, coordination, and consulting services for public-private partnership (PPP). It is also a vertically integrated company, which controls its supply and production chains through a network of divisions and subsidiaries in Western and Central Europe, North America, South America and India. Eurovia caters the commercial, industrial, private and government sectors. Eurovia operates as a subsidiary of VINCI SA, and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.



Companies Mentioned



Eurovia



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