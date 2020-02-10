EV Bus Market – Competitive Landscape, Strategic Assessment and Forecast Next 5 Years

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- The EV Bus - Market Development Scenario" Study has been added to AMA database. The study envisage qualitative as well as quantitative market data and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage for final study.



Scope of the Study



An EV bus is an electric bus which is powered by electricity. EV bus uses one or more electric motors or traction motors for propulsion. Also, it may be powered through a collector system by electricity from off-vehicle sources, or may be self-contained with a battery, solar panels or an electric generator to convert fuel to electricity. Moreover, the increased environmental concerns have attributed in a transformation of the transportation industry from the fossil fuel powered-engines to electric drivetrains. The EV bus market is growing at a faster pace owing to many governments across the globe have initiated changes in the public transportation system by replacing the heavy duty diesel and gasoline run buses with electric buses.



Market Competition



Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity.



Market Drivers

- The growing concern about greenhouse gas emission

- Rising fuel prices and increased environmental concerns

Market Trend

- Emergence of regional competitors into global market

Restraints

- High Cost of EV Bus

- Increasing Popularity of Natural Gas Fueled Buses

Opportunities

- Rising adoption of EV buses in developing economies

Challenges

- The availability of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure



Global EV Bus Market Development Scenario by Players

- Patent Analysis Briefing

- No. of Patents Issuance by Year / by Players / By Issuing Office

- Key Development – Product/Service Launch, Mergers & Acquisition, Joint Ventures

- Financials Information, Business Overview and Product Specification Matrix



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

1) How companies are selected or profiled in the report?

List of some players that are profiled in the report includes Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co. Ltd. (China), King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd. (China), BYD Company Limited (China), Proterra Inc. (United States), Ab Volvo (Sweden), Daimler Ag (Germany), Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. (Poland), Zhongtong Bus & Holding Co. Ltd. (China), Ebusco (Netherlands), Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co. Ltd (China) and Alexander Dennis Limited (United Kingdom).

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.



2) Can we add or profiled new company as per our need?

Yes, we can add or profile new company as per client need in the report, provided it is available in our coverage list as mentioned in answer to Question 1 and after feasibility run final confirmation will be provided by research team checking the constraints related to difficulty of survey.



3) Can we narrow the available business segments?

Yes, depending upon the data availability and feasibility check by our Research Analyst, further breakdown in business segments by end use application or product type can be provided by Revenue Size or Volume.



4) Can specific country of interest be added? What all regional segmentation covered?

Yes, Country level splits can be modified in the study as per objectives. Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa



** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote will vary.



The titled segments and Market Data Breakdown are illuminated below:



By Type (Battery Electric Bus (BEB), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus (PHEB), Hybrid Electric Bus (HEB))

Application (Shuttles (Airfields, etc)

Transit Buses, School/Universities Buses, Others)

Size Names (Above 10 Meters, Below 10 Meters)

Technology Names (Parallel Hybrid, Pure Electric Bus, Series Hybrid, Series Parallel Hybrid)



Over the past few year, factors that have contributed to the development of the Global EV Bus market is covered in the research document by studying each micro element at very minute level to identify future growth scenario. Undoubtedly, the most promising market promoter bringing direct and indirect economic benefits to the market sizing. The EV Bus market is expected to make a significant contribution with an estimated market to reach USD XXX million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of yy%.



***Sub Regions Included: North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam], Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America], Middle East & Africa [GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa]



*** Unless until specified in Original TOC of Global EV Bus Market Study



All viewpoints in the report are based on iterative validation by engaging influencer, experts of the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies. Both primary and secondary approach are used and detailed product portfolio / service offering were analysed and have been presented in a separate chapter of competitive landscape along with company profile.



Research Objectives

- To analyse and forecast the Global EV Bus market, in terms of value and volume.

- Which segment has the potential to gain the highest market share?

- To help decision maker from new offer perspective and benchmark existing marketing strategy.

- Correlate cost structure historical data with key business segments.

- Analyse marketing contribution and customer acquisition by up-selling and cross selling.

- Identifying Influencing factors keeping Global EV Bus Market Intense, factored with periodic analysis of CR4 & CR8 concentration ratio & HHI Index.



