Market Overview

The global EV Li-Ion battery registered a significant hike in the year 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21.5% between the years 2018 to 2025. The industry is fueled by various geopolitical factors and hence, is expected to flourish all across the globe. The intense research and development in the industry and the rise in the production of electric vehicles have helped the industry grow by leap and bound.



Market by Top EV Li-ion Battery Companies, this report covers

1. Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

2. GS Yuasa International

3. LG Chem

4. Panasonic

5. SAMSUNG SDI



When it comes to EV Li-Ion battery, there is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. The increasing focus on the use of electric vehicles owing to environmental concerns has helped the industry flourish. On the other hand, the growing concern about reducing fossil-based fuel dependency has worked in favor of the industry. The intense research and development of better EV Li-ion batteries have worked in support of the industry. This, in turn, has attracted significant investors all across the globe.



Despite the advantages, the global EV Li-Ion battery industry is looked at with skeptic's eyes. The lack of proper charging infrastructure in place, coupled with high prices, has been hurting the growth prospects of the industry. On the other hand, challenges in electric vehicles pose a significant threat to the industry. However, despite the concerns, the industry is expected to flourish all across the globe and hence has garnered the attention of investors all around the world.



Segmentation

The global EV Li-Ion battery can be segmented on several critical leading factors, with each segmentation playing a crucial role in the growth of the industry. These segmentations allow one to have a clear, unbiased opinion on the same. However, two significant factors based on which the industry can be segmented into are the components and the type of vehicle. Based on component type, the industry is segmented into anode, cathode, and electrolyte. On the other hand, based on the vehicle type, the industry can be segmented into buses, cars, bikes, and others. The industry can be segmented further based on the requirements.



Regional Overview

The global EV Li-Ion battery industry finds its lion share in North America, followed by Europe. The rise in the electric fleet coupled with an incessant push by the government has worked in favor of the industry. The Asia Pacific region also shows excellent signs of growth. China, followed by India, shows unique signs of growth and hence could not be ignored at all costs. The recent reforms by the India government have given a significant push to the growth of the industry.



Industry News

A latest report highlighted the growth opportunities of the EV Li-Ion solutions and described the pros and cons of it. The report also reported a major growth in the industry and the key players in the industry. The reported highlighted an upward trend. Other major highlights include market segmentations and key driving and restraining factors.



