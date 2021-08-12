EV SSL Certification Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Sectigo, DigiCert, GoDaddy

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2021 -- The latest study released on the Global EV SSL Certification Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The EV SSL Certification market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Sectigo Limited (United States),DigiCert, Inc. (United States),GoDaddy (United States),GlobalSign (United States),SecureTrust (United States),Network Solutions (United States),Entrust Corporation (United States),Namecheap (United States),Trustwave (United States),StartCom (China)



Definition:

An Extended Validation (EV) SSL Certificate is a certificate that is issued by a Certificate Authority (CA) only after performing an extensive verification of the company and owner. An Extended Validation SSL certificate is the highest form of SSL certificate on the market. An EV SSL-certified website can be identified using features such as a padlock display, a logo beside the company name, or a logo of the certificate authority. EV SSL Certificates can be used in all applications that require stronger identity assurance and added trust.



Market Drivers:

- Increase in Phishing Attacks and Data Thefts

- Rising Need of Security of Sensitive Data, Such As Financial and Personal Information

- High Conversion Rates and Customer Loyalty



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Online Businesses and Growing Need for Authentication of Websites

- High Requirement of Strong Encryption, Visible Trust, and Identity Assurance



The Global EV SSL Certification Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Software, Service), Application (SMEs, Large Enterprises, Government Organizations, Other), Subscription Option (1 Year, 3 Year, 5 Year), Features (One Domain, Multi-Domain, Code Signing)

Global EV SSL Certification market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



