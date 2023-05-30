NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global EV Traction Motor Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the EV Traction Motor market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Traction motors are powered by electricity and generate the power that rotates the wheels of the vehicle. With the help of its turning force produced by traction motors is transmitted to the wheels via the driving gear unit and axle. Traction motors are typically mounted in the electric vehicles where the wheels are housed. Its major features that benefit in the market include its low maintenance, completely sealed structure prevents dust intrusion, reduced number of components for fewer items requiring maintenance and reduced frequency, low noise, and many others. The increasing investment in electric vehicles is driving huge demand for electric vehicle traction motors.



by Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), Power Rating (Below 200 kW, 200-400 kW, Above 400 kW), Distribution Channel (Distributors, Direct Sales), Product (DC Traction Motor, AC Traction Motor, Synchronous Motor)



Market Drivers:

Development in Investments in the Railway Sector

Enhancement in Inflexibility of Emission Regulations has Pushed OEMs to Manufacture and Sell Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

Growing Demand for High-Performance Motors



Market Trends:

Increase Investment in Research and Development



Opportunities:

Continuous Development in Technology

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles



Challenges:

High Cost Associated With the Electric Vehicles as Compared to the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles and Lack of Skilled Professionals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



