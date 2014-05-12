Eva Pohler Books Solicits Bloggers and Authors to Raise Funds for Active Minds

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- On May 8th, 2014, in honor of National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day, Eva Pohler Books will begin soliciting bloggers and authors to help fundraise for Active Minds, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to changing the conversation about mental health and providing young adults with the resources they need in order to overcome their struggles with mental health.



Bloggers can help by signing up to participate with a blitz, interview, and/or review of The Purgatorium (#1) and Gray's Domain (#2), the first two books in a young adult trilogy dealing with teen suicide. For every blogger that signs up, Eva Pohler will donate $1 to Active Minds. Bloggers will also have the option to match or exceed that donation. The blog tour will run from June 8th to June 22nd. To sign up for the tour, please fill out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/19R5O-tq2jrVvP9HeO9bRgm2LCFrnjHeV0Xqf1Mknl7Q/viewform?usp=send_form



Authors can help by donating an ebook for the Rafflecopter. For every author who signs up, Eva Pohler will donate $1 to Active Minds. Authors will also have the option to match or exceed that donation. Authors can also choose to have participants like their Facebook author page or follow them on Twitter. To donate an ebook, please fill out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1PWT_lTBI3-EbL_r5rgPe98J2Hl4uhXJmGrTvkDl9_iY/viewform?usp=send_form



Readers will have the option of donating $1 or more to Active Minds as an entry in the Rafflecopter giveaway. People can help a good cause and enter for a chance to win a good book at the same time.



Eva Pohler hopes to raise awareness of mental health and suicide issues among young adults with The Purgatorium Series and this campaign. The blog tour will begin on June 8th and end on June 22nd. On June 23rd, the total amount raised and winners will be announced on Eva Pohler's website at http://www.evapohler.com.



Her goal is to raise $500 to support the programming of Active Minds, which provides invaluable resources and education to thousands of students on more than 400 campuses across the country. Active Minds creates an environment where open dialogue about mental health is encouraged and stigma does not exist. It creates a space where students can come together to prioritize their mental health and find the help they need.



During this campaign, The Purgatorium (#1) can be downloaded for free where all ebooks are sold. It tells the story of an uninhabited island off the coast of California where Dr. Hortense Gray and her staff use experimental therapy to help clinically depressed and suicidal patients overcome their desire to die by replacing it with a will to live.



The Purgatorium can be downloaded at http://www.amazon.com/Purgatorium-Book-One-ebook/dp/B00HCH2D86/ref=la_B009D0TAZ4_1_8_title_0_main?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1399504922&sr=1-8



For more information about the author, please visit http://www.amazon.com/Eva-Pohler/e/B009D0TAZ4/ref=sr_tc_2_0?qid=1399504916&sr=8-2-ent



Each and every donation will bring new hope to thousands of students by allowing Active Minds to continue to advance their supportive programs, awareness campaigns, student-led chapters, and policy initiatives. To make a donation to Active Minds without participating in the blog tour and giveaway, one can do so here: http://www.myactiveminds.org/site/TR/Virtual/MyActiveMindsorg?team_id=3260&pg=team&fr_id=1121



Join Eva Pohler Books for an event that could save the lives of thousands of students across the country!



Eva Pohler Books

20011 Park Ranch

San Antonio, TX 78259