Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2023 -- Restorative Dentistry Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $7.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the development of technologically advanced solutions. Patient compliance has concurrently increased, with a sharp rise in the demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures. Adhesive dentistry is an area that has gained attention this uses composite materials to improve aesthetics and strengthen teeth with minimal damage to tooth structures. As a result, the number of people opting for such procedures increases.



Based on the product segment, the material segment holds the major share of the restorative dentistry market in 2022.



Based on product, the restorative dentistry monitoring devices market is segmented into materials, equipments and instruments. The materials segment accounted for the largest share of the restorative dentistry in 2022. A large share of the materials segment can be attributed to the development of innovative and advanced technological products, such as composites, Glass ionomers and other bonding agents.



Based on the end user segment, the hospitals segment holds the major share of the restorative dentistry market in 2022.



Based on end user, the restorative dentistry market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics , dental laboratories and other end users. The dental hospitals and clinics segment holds the major share of the restorative dentistry market. Growing public-private partnerships to improve access to healthcare services—along with rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure and improving access to healthcare services—are expected to be the key factors driving the growth of the restorative dentistry market for hospitals in emerging economies in the coming years.



Based on the region segment, the Asia Pacific segment accounted for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market in 2022.



The global restorative dentistry market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market in the restorative dentistry market in 2022. Increase in dental tourism and high healthcare expenditure in the Asia Pacific are factors expected to drive the growth of the restorative dentistry market in the country.



Restorative Dentistry Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Lifestyle Changes and unhealthy food habits



Restraints:



1. Intricacies of using traditional dental composites



Opportunities:



1. Rising disposable incomes in developing countries



Challenge:



1. Dearth of Dental practitioners



Key Market Players of Restorative Dentistry Industry:



The major players in the restorative dentistry market include Envista Holdings Corporation (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Septodont Holding (France), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), VOCO GmbH (Germany), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik (Germany), DiaDent (South Korea), Ultradent Products (US), Kuraray Noritake Dental (Japan), Brasseler USA (US), SHOFU INC. (Japan), SDI Limited (Australia), Zhermack SpA (Italy), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), BISCO, Inc. (US), and Dental Technologies Inc. (US).



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the restorative dentistry market (Supply Side):



- By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

- By Designation: C Level – 20%, Director Level – 35%, Others-45%

- By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 27%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Middle East – 10%, and Latin America – 8%



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the restorative dentistry market (Demand Side):



- By End User: Dental Hospital and Clinics- 47%, Dental Laboratories- 33%, DSOs and research & academic institutes -20%

- By Designation: Doctors- 35% Diagnostic centre Lab Heads - 27%, Dental Hospital Directors & Managers-22%, Others-16%

- By Region: North America-34%, Europe-22%, Asia Pacific-20%, Latin America-16%, Middle East & Africa-8%



Recent Developments:



- In September 2023, J Morita launched its new Vera view X800 3D CBCT imaging system. This system is designed to provide dentists with high-quality 3D images of patients' teeth and jaws.

- In May 2022, Dentsply Sirona introduced the initial version of a new line of Dentsply Sirona devices that will revolutionize digital dentistry, as well as Prime print Solution for dental offices and labs. This innovative 3D printing method makes it simple to build patient-specific and biocompatible appliances through an automated and simplified manufacturing procedure.

- In March 2022, Envisat Holdings Corporation announced Envisat's KaVo imagining business to be re-branded as DEXIS. The DEXIS brand represents a portfolio of award-winning imaging and digital solutions, including cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), intraoral scanners, handheld X-rays, and sensors.



