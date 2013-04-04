Evantis LTD Announces Release of Quick Safe Pass Website for Easy Online Booking of Safe Pass Courses and Training

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- quicksafepass.ie, a subsidiary of Evantis LTD, is Ireland’s leading provider of registration and training for FAS accredited Safe Pass courses. The company is proud to announce the release of its website, quicksafepass.ie, providing those in the construction industry the ability to quickly and easily locate and register for Safe Pass classes all across Ireland.



Quick Safe Pass is a one stop resource for individuals as well as employees of various companies that are seeking to obtain their Safe Pass cards. The site provides a quick and easy way to locate the FAS accredited Safe Pass courses that are located closest to them, anywhere in Ireland.



This is a very beneficial service as the Construction Regulations 2006 require that all site workers wishing to work in the construction industry in Ireland must have a FAS safe pass card. As part of undertaking a FAS C.S.C.S. course, each person must have first completed the Safe Pass course. It can be difficult to find local Safe Pass courses and register to attend the training, but the company makes it easy to find the closes Safe Pass class and register and pay online.



Successful completion of the SAFE Pass course includes a training course that lasts one day and instructs participants in basic safety on the job. The goal is to help everyone in the construction industry to learn some basics about health and safety in order to help workers avoid hazards and prevent accidents and potential injuries on the job. Topics that are covered in this training include: safety, work duties and responsibilities, accident prevention and reporting, working safely in high spaces, working safely during excavations and in confined spaces, how to work with electricity, protective equipment, working with hand held tools and equipment, safely using vehicles, protection against noise and vibration, manual handling of materials, and basic health and standards of hygiene on the job. The all-day training is followed by a multiple choice assessment.



To find just how easy it is to locate the Safe Pass course nearest you in Ireland, please visit the company's website.



