Evasi0n iOS 6.x Jailbreak for Apple iPhone 5 and Other iDevices Expected to Release on Super Bowl Sunday

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Apple announced iPhone 5 late last year that turned out to be a record breaking iPhone since the first iPhone. ApplenMicro.com covered each and every aspect of the new iPhone last year. Every rumor and every little hint from its design and specs to its launching date, ApplenMicro covered almost every other news related to iPhone 5.



With the new hardware Apple introduced a complete new operating system to power it and called it the one of the most advanced mobile operating system called as iOS 6. iOS 6 was undoubtedly much more advanced than its predecessors and has better performance and new and some old improved features that the operating system inherited from its predecessor. ApplenMicro.com kept posted every tech lover and especially an Apple fan about all the new and improved features that were going to debut in iOS 6 and in iPhone 5. Though the blog covers each and every bit from the technology world but since the Apple and iPhone fans needed a platform where they could get all the news from Apple rumors, reviews, specs, live event covering, sales records and announcements from Apple and the iOS development. And ApplenMicro has lived up to all the expectations of those Apple fans who wanted somebody to step up to the task and provide them a source where they can get all the Apple news under one umbrella.



Jailbreak community has been anxiously waiting for the latest iOS 6.1 Jailbreak from the Dev-Team. Last year, @Pod2g was the main player in the iOS 5.1 jailbreak. This time, its @planetbeing along with other members of the team who have been working on the latest jailbreak. Evasi0n is the name of the iOS 6.x jailbreak tool for all the iOS Devices. The latest jailbreak will also cover iPhone 5 iOS 6.1 jailbreak along with other devices.



ApplenMicro reported that the team evad3rs comprised of @planetbeing @Pimskeks, @Pod2g and @MuscleNerd are ready with the iOS 6.1 untethered Jailbreak and they might be revealing it this Super Sunday Bowl. As of now, their team is 68% done with their new jailbreak and will release it to the public as soon as it goes live. To find out more on the evasi0n iOS 6.1 jailbreak from Dev-Team and jailbreak tutorial and videos, visit ApplenMicro.com.



About ApplenMicro.com

ApplenMicro is a tech blog that covers tech news from all around the world and keeps its readers posted with every major development in the tech world.



Media Contact:

ApplenMicro

info@applenmicro.com