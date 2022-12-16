Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EVEX) Investor Alert: Investigation over potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EVEX) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Eve Holding, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EVEX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Eve Holding, directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Melbourne, FL based Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. On September 29, 2022, Eve Holding, Inc. disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission that "in connection with the preparation of an amendment to a registration statement, [the Company] reviewed its accounting for certain warrants to acquire an aggregate of 24,200,000 shares of common stock, that were issued and became exercisable at the closing on May 9, 2022 of the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, dated as of December 21, 2021, by and among the Company, Embraer S.A., Embraer Aircraft Holding, Inc. and EVE UAM, LLC (the 'Closing'). Based on such review and taking into account the technical accounting rules and interpretations regarding the accounting treatment of similar warrants, the Company expects to recognize certain non-cash expenses associated with the issuance of such warrants for the three months ended June 30, 2022." Accordingly, on September 23, 2022, the Company's Audit Committee "concluded that the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . . . should not be relied upon." Eve further stated that it "currently estimates that the adjustments will have the effect of increasing net loss by approximately $87 million as a result of a non-cash expense and increasing additional paid-in capital by the same amount, for the three months ended June 30, 2022."



Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EVEX) declined from $13.34 per share on September 22, 2022, to as low as $7.70 per share on October 6 and 7, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EVEX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About:

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.