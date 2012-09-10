Even in Business It Takes Two to Tango

Ottsville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- An energy solutions company has sights on an open dance floor. And in the dance hall, an attractive opportunity waits for Green Revolution (the energy solutions company) with sensible ideas that an appropriate invitation must be met before venturing towards the floor. That attractive opportunity is none other than Honeywell, the global technology leader in energy efficiency, and Green Revolution has made more than appropriate invitation to partner up.



With intentions of a mutually beneficial partnership, Green Revolution has officially taken the first step. In this case, that first step has resulted in Green Revolution building a dedicated web portal for Honeywell. Included in the web portal is a brief overview of who Green Revolution is and what they can offer Honeywell and their customers to effect savings. Perhaps more importantly, is the liberty for Honeywell representatives to access imminent conferences that have been scheduled for the two parties. Also, a recorded session has been made accessible.



“The opportunity to work with a company like Honeywell is great for any organization, but this opportunity is compounded by the responsibility we at Green Revolution feel to help Honeywell attract and retain customers,” said Brad Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Green Revolution. To further cement Green Revolution’s credibility, Cohen has provided his direct contact information on the Honeywell portal. Michele DuCoin, Partner Account Director, has also made herself available for Honeywell representatives. The web portal itself is affable and easy to navigate. A pleasant “How To Use This Page” key is conveniently located, and Honeywell representatives will be sure to enjoy the overall thoroughness.



To view the Honeywell web portal visit Green Revolution’s website, http://greenrevolutionems.com/index.php/honeywell/. For questions regarding the portal, or general information regarding Green Revolution’s energy solutions please Email info@greenrevolutionems.com or call 800.655.1033.



About Green Revolution

At Green Revolution we strive to do one thing: reduce energy consumption and increase energy efficiency in America’s homes and businesses. Since we are the direct manufacturer, we are able to offer the absolute highest quality products with the best guarantees, warranties and service in the industry.



Over the past 5 years Green Revolution has gained high accolades for our high quality "Made-in-America" products, industry leading Savings Guarantee and comprehensive follow up service.