Even Small Firms Can Print Professional Checks Easily in House with EzCheckPrinting. No Internet Needed

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Check printing software developer Halfpricesoft.com believes small business software should be easy-to-use and straight-forward. Users can install and run this software easily without wasting time on manual. So they released the new ezCheckPrinting software which comes with enhanced graphic interface and new form level help buttons.



Designed with user’s needs in mind, popular check writing software ezCheckPrinting from Halfpricesoft.com lets small business customize check layouts, set-up and print checks quickly, and eliminates need for expensive pre-printed checks. A key attraction is that it’s so user friendly that business owners and managers without accounting background can run the software and save time. The new edition increase ezCheckPrinting’s already user-friendly nature, making it even easier to use.



"Business owners should spend their time running their business, not learning software," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “That's why we engineered ezCheckPrinting so that anyone that knows how to point and click with a computer mouse can run it."



ezCheckPrinting check writer is compatible with Windows 7 system, Windows XP, Me, 2000, 2003 and Vista system without internet connection. New users can download and try this software free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



The main features include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Known for affordability (from $39 per installation, free through TrialPay offer) and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting check writing software is highly popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions. All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



No more check writing headache. This new improved ezCheckPrinting software can save business time and money in the down economy.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and other free offers, customers can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.