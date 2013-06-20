Evenflo Symphony 65 E3 Offers Superior Safety Features, According to Sherrbabyshop.com

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Car seats are not things that are simply nice to have they are absolutely essential, and no parent who drives a car or expects to be on the road with their child should be without one. There are a large number of seats on the market, ranging from infant seats to boosters for older children. But no matter what model or type of seat a family purchases, safety is the number one concern. Sherrybabyshop.com names the Evenflo Symphony 65 E3 as one of the car seats that offer superior safety features.



Car seats save thousands of lives each year. Travelling by car may be convenient, but it is also quite dangerous. Statistically speaking, people are actually more likely to be in a road accident than in an airplane crash and most people will attest to having been involved in an impact of some sort, even one that is mild to moderate in nature. Children with their lighter, more fragile bodies run a higher risk of injury in a crash, so it is important for them to be strapped into a car seat during short or long trips.



The choice of a car seat is obviously a critical one, so parents need to be aware of which models have the best features for safety as well as a proven record. There are quite a number of anecdotal reports regarding the Symphony 65 E3 besides a simple and efficient design that makes for superior protection.



This car seat has advanced E3 side impact triple-layer foam technology that cuts down side impact forces. Most crashes happen from the front or side, making this a truly important feature. The harness on the Symphony 65 E3 is also rated for 65 lbs., meaning that parents can keep their child in the safety harness longer. This seat has also been designed and tested to stand up to twice the federal crash test standard when it comes to structural integrity. In addition, because right installation is vital to safety, this seat comes with Sure LATCH technology that makes for easy, snug and simple installation in less than a minute.



For more information on the Evenflo Symphony 65 E3, visit Evenflo Symphony 65 E3 All in One Car Seat .



About Sherrybabyshop.com

Sherrybabyshop.com is a site dedicated to helping parents find the best child care products on the market by providing them with useful customer reviews and buying guides.



More information please contact:

Sherry

info@sherrybabyshop.com

http://www.sherrybabyshop.com/