Evenflo Symphony 65 Gives Value for Money, According to Sherrbabyshop.com

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Parents are always on the lookout for the best deals on baby essentials. After all, raising a child isn't just hard work it costs a lot of money as well. Fortunately, there are plenty of great products that give great value at a reasonable price. Sherrybabyshop.com cites the Evenflo Symphony 65 as the car seat for parents who are looking for an item in the middle price range that can compete with costlier models from other brands.



The Evenflo Symphony 65 is a car seat that debuted in 2008. It has everything that parents look for in a car seat and more. It naturally meets and even exceeds all the national safety standards and has been rigorously crash-tested for this purpose. It is very sturdily constructed and well-padded, with many satisfied parents saying that the extra-large "wings" at the head make them feel that their child is getting a bit of extra protection. The Symphony also has E3 side impact protection in the form of a high-density foam liner and a deep seat that helps distribute crash forces and keep baby safely inside his seat in the event of a crash. Since most impacts come from the front and side, this seat has been made to shield from side intrusion. The manufacturer says these features provide an "expanded zone of protection".



Because this is an all-in-one car seat, it is actually like getting three seats in one. It can accommodate newborns and infants as little as 5 pounds in weight, and it can be used until a child hits 100 pounds. In effect, parents may need only this one seat that goes from rear-facing to forward-facing to a booster. Other convenient features include fast installation via LATCH technology and an Infinite Slide Harness that slides for the best possible fit and doesn't require any rethreading. The harness can be used for children up to 65 pounds.



The Evenflo Symphony comes in several handsome colors in classy shades of brown, black and grey. It costs $218.00, which is certainly reasonable considering that it saves parents from buying a second car seat or a booster as their child grows.



For more information on the Evenflo Symphony 65, visit Evenflo Symphony 65 E3 All in One Car Seat .



About Sherrybabyshop.com

Sherrybabyshop.com is a site dedicated to helping parents find the best child care products on the market by providing them with useful customer reviews and buying guides.



More information please contact

Sherry

info@sherrybabyshop.com

http://www.sherrybabyshop.com/