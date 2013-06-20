Evenflo Symphony a Favourite with Parents, According to Sherrbabyshop.com

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Every family needs a car seat to transport their newest and littlest member and even the not-so-little ones if the kids are close in age. Most children need a car seat from birth until they are about eight years old, which means that it's not unusual for families to need more than one seat at a time. Parents also find themselves constantly looking for good car seats to replace the ones that their children are growing out of. Sherrybabyshop.com identifies the Evenflo Symphony as one of the models that are most popular with moms and dads.



There are several types of car seats for sale, starting with infants seats. Infant seats are installed rear-facing, which is considered the safest position for a baby to ride in. These seats provide a snug and secure fit with infants and babies up to two years, after which it's necessary to move on to a convertible or forward-facing seat, then a booster seat. The Symphony is a three-in-one seat that can be used from the time a child is born until he reaches 100 lbs. This makes it a very practical choice, and is one of the reasons for its popularity. The Symphony is a great seat, whether a family needs one for a three-month-old baby or a three-year-old toddler.



Meanwhile, there are several other features that make the Evenflo Symphony a big hit. It is known to be a very safe seat, tested to exceed federal crash test standards. It has a lining of high-density foam to absorb a percentage of the impact forces, and a 5-point harness that distributes the force to the strongest parts of the body. It is rated for 65 lbs, which means children can stay in it longer.



Parents also say that the seat is well-padded, making it comfortable as well as safe. The simple installation with Sure LATCH is also a big plus, together with the fact that the harness can be fastened and unfastened with just one hand. It's also good for families with smaller cars ¨C it's not at all awkward and doesn't take up too much space even when installed in the rear-facing position.



