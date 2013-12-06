Evening Explores Research Into Medical Benefits of Sahaja Yoga Meditation

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- How can Sahaja Meditation improve your emotional and physical well-being? Join us on Tuesday 10th December at 7.30pm in Ealing Town Hall to find out.



Katya Rubia, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, the Institute of Psychiatry, King's College will discuss the medical findings concerning Sahaja Yoga Meditation. The evening is open to all and will explore 20 years of Scientific Research into this Yoga practice, revealing the positive effects that can be achieved, from reduced blood pressure and heart rate, to improvements in mental health including stress and anxiety.



The benefits that Yoga and Meditation can bring to physical and medical health have attracted medical research across the world. The state of thoughtless awareness experienced in Sahaja Yoga has shown to encourage positive changes in the body and the brain.



Research reveals that Sahaja Yoga Meditation reduces physiological measures of stress and activates the parasympathetic nervous system that relaxes and restores body functions. Sahaja Yoga Meditation is also proven to encourage a different brain state by activating areas in the brain that are important for deep concentration and positive emotions. This is the subjective state of thoughtless awareness and joy that people experience in Meditation (Sat-Chit-Ananda in Sanskrit). Whilst experiencing this state, the findings show that happy chemicals are released in the brain, beta-emdorphins, allowing positive emotions and strengthening the immune system.



These positive effects on the body and the brain explain why extensive research has shown that Sahaja Yoga Meditation is effective as a cure for many disorders, ranging from physical problems such as epilepsy, asthma, menopause and work stress to mental disorders such as depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), drug abuse, and others.



This meditation technique has very positive effects on the body, the brain and the psyche that are not just subjective but can be measured and demonstrated objectively. Please join us to hear the benefits that Sahaja Yoga Meditation could bring to you.



Date: Tuesday 10th December



Time: 7.30-10.00pm



Venue: Ealing Town Hall, New Broadway, Ealing, West London, W5 2BY



For more information

Please contact: Geoffrey Godfrey, Sahaja Yoga Meditation Email: ipoindia@dircon.co.uk, Tel: 07968 315 684

Web Site

http://www.sahajayogalondon.co.uk

Event invitation

http://www.sahajayogalondon.co.uk/event/medical-research-into-benefits-of-meditation/

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Meet Up Page - invitation

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