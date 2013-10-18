Evening Preparation for Morning Workouts

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Numerous studies offer evidence that those who exercise in the morning are more likely to stick with a fitness routine, and find that they are more positive and productive with other daily activities as well. But developing this habit takes time and planning, which can be an additional struggle some find too much to take on. But if shifting a daily routine to include morning exercise sounds appealing, below are some suggestions to prepare for this habitual shift in daily life.



A proper mindset is essential for developing any type of new habit, and a person striving to arise earlier in the morning to accomplish their workout should not focus on the time they could be sleeping, but rather focus on the positive change that they are making for themselves. Time spent being active is good for mental and physical health. This is a positive change which will have long term benefits. It’s worth going to bed earlier to arise earlier and take this important step towards overall change.



Once this mindset is established, start to change other parts of the routine to aid in adapting to a new awakening hour. Wind down earlier in the evening by avoiding electronic stimulation, and prepare for the following morning by setting out both work and exercise clothes to make the dressing process easier. Prepare a quick snack to fuel a workout and set it in the fridge, or if it’s non-perishable, by the bedside for easy access.



One should also focus on keeping realistic goals and expectations. It will be challenging for a few weeks. The body will be sore, and the mind tired as one adjusts to the physical change. Rather than focusing on those feelings, focus on how much is being accomplished during the same amount of daytime. Soon enough, the body will adjust to both the time change and the physical activity, and a person will begin seeing overall health benefits that will make this shift in routine well-worth the effort.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com