Lovelock, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- The 18th annual Street Vibrations fall rally has drawn to a close. More than 50,000 motorcycle enthusiasts hit the road in Reno, Sparks, and Virginia City for some of the best driving weather and terrain in the United States. This year set a few records for Street Vibrations, some good and some as great. Due to the increased police presence, there were fewer accidents at the 2012 Fall Street Vibrations than any other rally in recent years. Unfortunately, the increased police presence has led to more DUI arrests than ever before. Steve Evenson is more than aware of the patriotic free spirit of motorcycle enthusiasts and is proud to offer consultations and representation to any bikers in need. Steve knows the ins and outs of DUI law and several ways to make sure his clients are let go or face dramatically reduced sentence.



Steve Evenson, of Steve Evenson Law, works proudly with free spirits from all over Nevada and a host of festivals, rallies and events. Steve knows full well that sometimes a minor mistake or misunderstanding can lead to a wrongful arrest. He also knows that Nevada police can be aggressive particularly when faced with a large crowd of festival goers who don’t necessarily look like everyone else. That’s why he works tirelessly to defend the rights and assure the freedom of every rider from Street Vibrations that ends up on the wrong side of Nevada law enforcement. Steve is an expert DUI attorney and more than proficient in felony and misdemeanor cases, as well as warrants arrests and other legal matters important to True Vibrations bike enthusiasts. Steve is glad to step up where other lawyers might not take a bike enthusiast’s case seriously. For more information on Steve Evenson, DUI attorney click here.