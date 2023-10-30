Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2023 -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Event Furniture Rental market to witness a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period (2023-2029). The Latest Released Event Furniture Rental Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Event Furniture Rental market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Event Furniture Rental market. The Event Furniture Rental market size is estimated to increase by USD 39.8 Million at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2023 to 2029. The market value is pegged at USD 27.2 Million.



The Major Players Covered in this Report: CORT Events (USA), Luxe Modern Rentals (USA), Party Rental (USA), High Style Rentals (USA), FormDecor (USA), Modern Event Rental (USA), Vision Furniture Event Rentals (USA), AFR Furniture Rental (USA), Posh & Luxe (USA), Koyou Rentia (Japan), Others



Definition:

Event furniture rental is a service that provides temporary furniture and decor items for various types of events, such as weddings, corporate gatherings, trade shows, conferences, parties, and more. This service is beneficial for event planners, organizers, and individuals who want to create a specific ambiance or theme for their event without the need to purchase and store furniture and decor items.



Market Trends:

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Furniture: The trend towards sustainability continues to influence event furniture rentals. Many people are seeking eco-friendly and recycled furniture options, which align with their environmental values. Rental companies have responded by offering sustainable choices in their inventory.



Market Drivers:

Cost-Effective Solution: Event furniture rental is often more cost-effective than purchasing new furniture for a one-time or occasional event. This cost-saving aspect is a significant driver for individuals and organizations planning events on a budget.



Market Opportunities:

Specialized Niche Rentals: Identify specialized niches within the event industry where there's a demand for unique furniture pieces. For example, you could focus on vintage or retro furniture, luxury and high-end furniture, or sustainable and eco-friendly options.

Segmentation Overview

The study has segmented the market of Global Event Furniture Rental market by Type (Short Term Rental Long Term Rental) , by Application (Weddings, Corporate Events, Social Gathering, Exhibition, Others) and Region with a country level break-up. . On the basis of region, the market of Event Furniture Rental has been segmented into Global (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the year 2022. North America on the other hand stood as the second largest market due to the presence of key companies in the region and high technological advancement. In September 2022, Fernished Inc. developed its in-house delivery service to expand its home furnishings and rental business. This development will help the company to smoothen its supply chain process and aid in the timely delivery of goods to customers.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Event Furniture Rental market segments by Types: Short Term Rental, Long Term Rental

Detailed analysis of Event Furniture Rental market segments by Applications: Weddings, Corporate Events, Social Gathering, Exhibition, Others



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



The market is segmented by Global Event Furniture Rental Market Breakdown by Application (Weddings, Corporate Events, Social Gathering, Exhibition, Others) by Type (Short Term Rental, Long Term Rental) by Material (Wood, Plastic, Metal, Glass, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).

Major questions answered:

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Event Furniture Rental near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Event Furniture Rental market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

- How feasible is Event Furniture Rental market for long-term investment?



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.



