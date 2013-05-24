Event Giving Marathon Runners a Chance to Finish the Boston Marathon

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- 1000’s of runners will get a chance to run the last mile of the Boston Marathon this Saturday. More than 2,200 people are expected to attend the event and cross the iconic yellow and blue finish line.



Organizers of the event are making sure people know the event isn’t just for runners. Family, friends and the community is welcome and encouraged to attend and cheer everyone on. Walkers are also welcome at the event.



Alain Ferry, a local race director who has lead the #onerun effort, says people injured in the blast are planning to walk the mile, and some are considering coming in wheelchairs. Members of the police force and EMS personnel are also expected to participate.



