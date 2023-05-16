NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Event Logistics Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Event Logistics Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Agility (Kuwait), DB Schenker (Germany), DHL International GmbH (Germany), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), Rhenus Logistics (Germany), UPS (United States), ACME Global Logistics (United States), Allseas Global Logistics (United Kingdom), AMR Group (United States), Charles Kendall (United Kingdom), Chaucer Logistics Group (United Kingdom), DMS Global Event Logistics (Bahrain).



Event Logistics

Event logistics is the process which get the people, places, and things in place for the big day. In other words, event logistics is the planning, controlling and managing of the transfer, storage and other tangible and intangible operations which are performed in the process of event planning and management. It includes the transmission, storage and processing of information. While planning the logistics the elements such as venue logistics, warehousing, delivery management, traffic management are considered.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Inventory Management, Delivery Systems, Freight Forwarding, Other), Application (Entertainment, Sports, Trade Fair, Other)



Market Trends:

Increasing number of e commerce trade events



Market Challenges:

Stiff competition among the major players



Opportunities:

Rising disposable income is boosting the market growth

Rapid urbanization in developing economies



Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for the qualified event logistics services

Growing events in the ecommerce sector



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



