"Event Management Market in India 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- As globalization set in, event management got a head start as multinationals started pouring into India. The general need to sculpt an event with utmost success has deliberated on the advent of event management as a profession. Today even general family events such as marriages are treading the lines of getting assistance from event management concerns. Formerly what started as a means of streamlining the entire set of activities to make a grand event, has inadvertently transpired into infusing elements of glamour and glitz to make it stand out from the rest.
The report begins with an introduction of concept of event management along with a brief description of the event planner as well as the activities that is required to manage. It is then followed by a detailing of the key steps in event management. The market overview section entails an understanding of the sector in India as also provides the market size and growth. A description of the key segments that event management concerns look to cover comes next. This gets followed by an analysis of the costs incurred and revenues garnered by a concern in this field on a normal basis. The focus then moves towards discussing the revenue model adopted by majority of the players in this sector. The next section elaborates on the value chain analysis of the sector. The section gets concluded with a Porter's Five Forces analysis of the sector.
Brief descriptions of the drivers that help the sector to prosper include growth in disposable income and consumer spending, increase in below the line activities, increase in corporate vents, spurt in sport events, rise of wedding and other family events and rising need of organized and structured events. Event management service is deemed as a luxury product whose chief driver remains increased disposable income that can be expended beyond one's expenditure for necessity. It is possible for people to splurge on extravagant events only if they have enough income at their hands coupled with their willingness to spend on parties. Another significant aspect in this regard is the increase of below the line (BTL) activities. Marketing as a genre has improved vastly with innovative avenues like BTL churning more publicity and visibility for products. BTL indulges in public events that are required to be organized keeping the interaction quotient in mind.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Advent Greens Pvt. Ltd., DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt. Ltd., Envisage Systems, Focussed Event Management Pvt. Ltd., Fun Films & Music Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Fusion Events Pvt. Ltd., IMI Promos & Eventz Services Pvt. Ltd., Iris Creations, Magnum Event Services Pvt. Ltd., Percept Ltd., Seventy Event Management Group, Showhouse Event Management Pvt. Ltd., Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
