New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The Event Management Software (EMS) Market is expected to reach USD 14.32 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. When compared to in-house planners, event management software is the highly preferred tool for third-party planners as they plan more than a particular concert or show that occur at any time of the year. Such a considerable responsibility makes the media and entertainment events one of the most complex events to plan, compared to events hosted by several other areas, such as cultural and industrial. Furthermore, downtime in any event organizing method has a disastrous impact on the reputation of the events.



Businesses have quickly moved towards cloud technologies globally in recent times, the primary reason for the large scale acceptance of cloud technologies have been extensive scalability and decreased operational costs offered by cloud services. Tremendous opportunity for growth awaits the market as it is an emerging technology.



Due the presence of advanced economies, like the United States (US) and Canada, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share of 42.3% in 2018. The region's powerful financial position also allows it to invest heavily in advanced software tools and technologies. These improvements have provided North American organizations a competitive edge in the market.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Event Management Software (EMS) market and profiled in the report are:



Whova, Active Network LLC, Etouches, Lanyon Solutions Inc., Regfox LLC, Certain Inc., Eventbrite, Ungerboeck Software International, Pulse Network, Bizzabo, Cvent Inc, Aventri, Cvent, Eventbrite, Xing Events, Arlo, Attendify, Eventbank, Eventbooking, Eventgeek, Eventmobi, Eventpro, Eventuosity, Eventzilla, Gather Technologies, Hubb, Meeting Evolution, Regpack, Signupgenius, Social Tables, Ungerboeck Software



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Cloud

On-premises



Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Event Registration and Ticketing Software

Venue Management Software

Event Planning Software

Event Marketing Software

Analytics and Reporting Software

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Corporate

Education

Government

Third-party Planners

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Event Management Software (EMS) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Event Management Software (EMS) Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increased event budget



4.2.2.2. Enhanced customer experience



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Event Management Software (EMS) market and its competitive landscape.



