Event Management Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking by 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, the most detailed software comparison platform, has released a study on the top companies in the event management software market to enable potential buyers to make better decisions when picking an event management software as per their requirements. EVENT MANAGEMENT, Bevy, EVENTBRITE, BIZZABO, and Oodoo Event Management are estimated to lead the global event management software market in 2020.



According to a recent study, it was found that an event management software helps in increasing attendance by 20%, enhancing productivity by 27%, and improving profit margins by 25-30% on an average. An ideal event management software helps in simplifying event management for all the virtual, hybrid, and live events. It allows enterprises and individual users to improve and manage attendance by promoting their events via multiple channels and marketing campaigns and improving their brand by providing a totally personalized experience.



360Quadrants carries out an exhaustive SWOT analysis and analyzes the software providers considered for evaluation. This helps the software providers learn about new probabilities and parts where they lag behind the competition. It also helps the clients choose the most suitable solution and service providers for their requirements.



Event Management Software Providers 360Quadrants Categorization



Top 7 companies offering event management software were examined, assessed, and ranked, post which they were categorized as:



Visionary Leaders

Innovators

Dynamic Differentiators, and

Emerging Companies

Visionary Leaders: Visionary leaders consistently bring new products into the market. They focus on innovation and developing better growth plans. These players offer extensive product portfolios, which also fuel their constant growth.



Innovators: Innovators work on product innovations, and they have a huge budget when it comes to R&D. They keep on adding the latest features to their products and services in order to be relevant in the market.



Dynamic Differentiators: Dynamic differentiators are the software providers that have a strong regional reach. These vendors generally have lesser products to offer than the Visionary Leaders, but they do have a loyal customer base for their products.



Emerging Companies: These are usually regional or niche players that have the potential to scale up with the right strategic choices.



Top event management software vendors assessed and profiled in the 360Quadrants report are:



360Quadrants Company Evaluation Approach



360Quadrants highlighted some of the top event management software vendors. The whole comparison was performed based on important data pointers/parameters taken from the product offerings, business strategies, and inputs acquired from potential buyers and industry experts. All of these data pointers were provided a proper weightage as per the significance. The inputs were then measured, which enabled analysts in computing the final score for all the software providers. Lastly, all the software providers were positioned on the 360Quadrant, based on the scores received.



Some of the major parameters considered for this evaluation:



Event Registration – It is important for any event management software to provide its users with a registration facility. It helps event organizers in increasing response rates without any paperwork.



Attendance Management – An attendance management system helps event organizers track the number of audiences that attended the event. It also allows event managers to gather valuable details, such as the attendees' interests, the nature and excellence of the sessions, narrators, and programs arranged at an event.



Event Analytics – An event analytics tool provides event planners with an all-inclusive view of the value that their events create. The tool evaluates and enumerates an event's ROI concurrently against the set goals. The visual control panels provide event managers with the required transparency and insight required to improve their events' value.



